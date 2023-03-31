A single vehicle accident has claimed a 67 year old man, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident took place at the intersection of Paynes Depot Road and Bethel Road.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 9:53 am
The man was taken to Georgetown Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The accident remains under investigation.