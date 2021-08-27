COVID hospitalizations at Georgetown Community Hospital reached 18 on Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases in Scott County continues to climb.
“We are in dangerous times,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for WEDCO Health District, which serves Scott, Harrison and Nicholas counties.
On Wednesday, a 68-year-old Scott County man passed away from COVID, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 39.
Of the hospitalizations, 17 are unvaccinated, said WEDCO officials. The patients are as young as 26 years of age.
“To have 18 people hospitalized with the same virus is unprecedented,” Miller said. “We have positive COVID numbers in our community that are as high as our peak last year. What took us months to get to the peak last year, happened in 30 days (July to August) this year. Our current incidence rate, that gives us the rate at which the disease is spreading within our community is 81. The highest incidence rate we reached last January was 79, so this disease is spreading at a very rapid rate.
“What is different this time is that most of our outbreaks and deaths occurred in long-term care settings, and in that age bracket last year. Currently we have 18 people hospitalized with COVID. All but one unvaccinated. Our deaths are younger than the last round and more frequent.”
Just this week — since Sunday — the number of confirmed cases in Scott County has risen to 212, pushing the August total to 907. Of the 18 people in the hospital, six are on ventilators, sources said. Of the 212 new cases this week, 47 are younger than 18, and 85 are younger than 40 years of age.
Scott County Superintendent-Elect Billy Parker credited the decision to require masks in schools with enabling the system to maintain in-person classes. He noted other school systems that did not require masks are already being forced to close.
On the school system’s website at scott.ky.schools.us is a daily report on the number of students and staff quarantined and/or tested positive. The reports are not cumulative and are a single day at a time. Wednesday, Aug. 25, is the most current report available at press time and the school system is reporting 13 students testing positive, 44 students in quarantine and five staff members quarantined. The quarantined staff members sometimes include parents who must remain home with a child who is quarantined, Parker said.
Miller urged people to think about others as the debates over masks and vaccines continue. In a note to an individual who questioned wearing a mask in a public setting, Miller wrote, “You stated you respect others decisions to take the vaccine and if they are worried they can stay home or wear a mask. Unfortunately, this isn’t how vaccines or viruses work. Hence the reason we need the masses vaccinated and masks to stop the spread to our low vaccinated population.
“The consequences of each individual’s choice in this matter do not just impact the individual making the choice (and it would be easier in this situation if it did). Someone’s choice to not vaccinate and spread the virus may help me to death’s door, as we are seeing in our hospitals. We just had a mother and son die 19 days apart in our district, due to COVID. Both were unvaccinated. Totally preventable.”
All across Kentucky the pandemic is reaching new levels in hospitalizations, and new cases.
A total of 4,849 new cases were reported on Wednesday by state public health officials, the third highest daily total since the pandemic began. That brings the total cases in Kentucky to 552,501, since the first was reported in neighboring Harrison County on March 6, 2020.
Statewide there are 2,074 people hospitalized on Wednesday, including 549 in intensive care and 338 on a ventilator. This marks the third consecutive day when records have been reached in all three categories.
“All 120 counties were in the red,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Facebook video. “In addition, we had fewer people vaccinated during this report, than we had come down with COVID. Folks, our hospitals are overrun. We are seeing and will see significant deaths moving forward, but we can do something about it.”
Scott County’s total vaccination rate is about 62 percent, which is better than most areas of the state, but still not good enough, Miller said.
Despite the FDA’s approval this week of the Pfizer vaccine, requests for vaccinations remains low, Miller said.
“People are entrenched (against the vaccines),” she said. “We could handle a lot more vaccinations than we are seeing.”
Vaccinations are available each Friday at the Scott County Public Health Department on Washington Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.