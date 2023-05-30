Damian Robert Holtzclaw

Damian Robert Holtzclaw

 Photo Submitted

Damian Robert Holtzclaw has been charged with concealing the birth of an infant, abuse of corpse, tampering with physical evidence and two counts distribution of obscene matter to minors—first offense. according to arrest citations. Other charges include possession of matter portraying sexual performance by minor over 12 under 18—first offense, procuring and promoting use of minor by electronic means and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. 

“Detectives performed forensic examinations of the defendant and a victim’s cellular devices based on approved search warrants regarding (a) separate incident,” states a citation.

Recommended for you