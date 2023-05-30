Damian Robert Holtzclaw has been charged with concealing the birth of an infant, abuse of corpse, tampering with physical evidence and two counts distribution of obscene matter to minors—first offense. according to arrest citations. Other charges include possession of matter portraying sexual performance by minor over 12 under 18—first offense, procuring and promoting use of minor by electronic means and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
“Detectives performed forensic examinations of the defendant and a victim’s cellular devices based on approved search warrants regarding (a) separate incident,” states a citation.
The event occurred on May 9, according to a citation.
Through examination of cellular data on both Holtzclaw and the victim’s phones, detectives discovered Holtzclaw sent “two live video photographs from his Snapchat” exposing himself to the 15 year old victim, according to police reports.
“This in turn solicited his minor juvenile girlfriend to reply with her own live video.”
After being read miranda rights, Holtzclaw did not deny that the image existed or that it had been sent to him by the juvenile, states a report.
“Holtzclaw told investigators it was his opinion that it wasn’t right that he could legally have intercourse with the juvenile girlfriend, yet still be held accountable for having sexual performance imagery on his Snapchat or cellular device (which) would get him into legal trouble,” states a citation.
In another incident, Holtzclaw and his juvenile co-defendant, on December 5 through December 6 of last year were found to have concealed the corpse of their newborn baby, according to reports.
“They both, post Miranda warning, admitted to investigators that they did in fact bury the victim, infant ARH’s body, in the rear yard,” states a citation.
Worried of official proceedings against Holtzclaw, the two concealed the birth and moved the corpse from the residence where ARH was born to the rear yard, a report states.