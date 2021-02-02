A man was arrested with several offenses after shots were fired in the Northern Heights area of Georgetown on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Georgetown Police responded at approximately 12:17 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the area.
“We responded to shots fired and located numerous shell casings on the ground indicating that shots were indeed fired,” said Assistant Chief Darin Allgood.
Following police investigation, Allgood said the suspect was identified in the Brookford Way area. He was arrested without incident at 8:40 p.m. that night.
The 20-year-old suspect, who police are not identifying at this time, is being charged with first-degree stalking, tampering with physical evidence, violating an interpersonal protective order (IPO), third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense) of an unspecified drug and a warrant from another police agency.
Because the victim is a juvenile, GPD is not releasing any additional information.
The suspect is being held at the Scott County Detention Center. He has a court date scheduled from 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.