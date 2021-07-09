Scott County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges for impersonating a police officer in Veterans Memorial Wildlife Management Area off Rogers Gap Road on Wednesday.
Zachery A. Trussell of Georgetown was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer and possession of a handgun by convicted felon.
Officials said Trussell was approaching people fishing while wearing a police vest and carrying a “very realistic” pellet gun. He then identified himself as law enforcement.
“He told the guys that he encountered at the WMA that he was a Georgetown narcotics investigator,” said Lt. Mike Caudill with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
In this encounter, Trussell allegedly disarmed one of the subjects of their personal firearm and patted them down. However, Caudill said Trussell returned the firearm to the individual.
During the investigation, deputies obtained a police raid vest and a glock pellet gun. When asked about how he obtained the vest, Caudill said he wasn’t sure, but that he believed Trussell mentioned buying it from eBay.
Caudill added that Trussell had a “lengthy criminal history.”
The sheriff’s office is asking if anyone else has had an encounter with Trussell posing as an officer. Those with information are encouraged to contact Scott County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 502-863-7855.
The case remains under investigation. Trussell is currently being held at the Scott County Detention Center.
