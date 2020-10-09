A man has been arrested in connection to a string of thefts, this time involving a Dodge 3500 truck and trailer and a John Deere excavator, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Facebook page.
Bobby Purvis Jr., of Georgetown, was arrested in Clark County on Thursday, Oct. 8., in connection to the stolen farm equipment. According to the Scott County Sheriff's office, they had several tips come in that helped assist them in their investigation of the theft.
The Sheriff's office said that the theft of the trailer and excavator occurred around 3:45 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The white Dodge in which the suspect was driving was said to have no tags on it. The total amount of farming equipment stolen was said to have been upwards of $45,000, according to the Scott County Sheriff's office.
Purvis Jr., is said to have been invloved in several thefts in the Scott County area as well as surrounding counties.