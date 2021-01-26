Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on sexual abuse charges after allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.
Steven Duane Pack, 50, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse on Monday following a complaint warrant for alleged incidents that occurred throughout April 2020.
According to the complaint warrant, investigators received a video of a recorded phone call on Jan. 12 in which Pack admits that he had engaged in sexual contact with the victim.
The complaint states the Children’s Advocacy Center in Lexington did an interview with the victim and her sister, who is also a juvenile. In this interview, the victim states that Pack did touch her inappropriately on at least two separate occasions, once in Georgetown and the other near Grayson.
During a recorded phone call between Pack and investigators, Pack states that he does not remember the instance in Georgetown. He later went on to admit fault and came to speak with investigators on Monday, Jan. 18. He was then arrested and charged.
Pack was released on a $5,000 bond from the Scott County Detention Center and ordered to have no contact with the child victim or her family.
