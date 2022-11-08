Mor Maty Ndiaye

Mor Maty Ndiaye, 30, of Gaithersburg, Maryland was arrested Oct. 25 on charges of first-degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking or disbursement of an auto $10,000 < $1,000,000 (attempt), kidnapping of a minor (attempt), kidnapping of an adult (attempt), second-degree assault, second-degree assault (attempt), third-degree assault of a police officer, and first-degree burglary. 

While at the Pilot McDonald’s on Cherry Blossom Way, Ndiaye attempted to enter and start a Chrysler Pacifica with a mother feeding her infant son in the rear passenger seat, according to the uniform citation. Ndiaye also used physical force to take the victim’s glasses and cellphone. 

