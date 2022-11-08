Mor Maty Ndiaye, 30, of Gaithersburg, Maryland was arrested Oct. 25 on charges of first-degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking or disbursement of an auto $10,000 < $1,000,000 (attempt), kidnapping of a minor (attempt), kidnapping of an adult (attempt), second-degree assault, second-degree assault (attempt), third-degree assault of a police officer, and first-degree burglary.
While at the Pilot McDonald’s on Cherry Blossom Way, Ndiaye attempted to enter and start a Chrysler Pacifica with a mother feeding her infant son in the rear passenger seat, according to the uniform citation. Ndiaye also used physical force to take the victim’s glasses and cellphone.
After the attempted theft and kidnapping, Ndiaye entered his vehicle while others attempted to confront him, the citation states. He then fled the scene attempting to strike others. A Pilot employee was struck as Ndiaye ran over the employee’s foot.
“That victim, then in fear of his death or serious physical injury, fired three shots from his personal weapon at the defendant’s (Ndiaye’s) fleeing vehicle,” reads the report.
Ndiaye then crashed over an embankment where he fled on foot to Cincinnati Pike and attempted theft of another vehicle, the citation says. Unable to enter that vehicle, Ndiaye approached a residence, broke a window and entered wielding a nail file to use as a weapon.
“”When confronted by that homeowner, (Ndiaye) waved the instrument, simulating that he was armed with a knife,” according to the citation. “The defendant (Ndiaye) demanded the homeowner give (him) his vehicle from the driveway.”
When officers arrived, Ndiaye fought with the arresting officer while wielding the “dangerous instrument.”