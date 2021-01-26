Georgetown Police Department arrested a man for child exploitation following an investigation by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office.
Phillip Christopher Abel, 35, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with 100 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and 30 counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance under 16 years of age, with the former being a Class D felony and the latter a Class B felony.
The arrest was made following an investigation led by the Cyber Crimes Unit of the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI). According to a press release sent out by the attorney general’s office, DCI detectives began investigating Abel after he sent an online request for images and videos depicting sexual performances by a minor. Investors then tracked Abel through his IP address.
“The exploitation of children will not stand in Kentucky, and we are using every resource at our disposal to track down perpetrators and hold them accountable to the law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I appreciate the commitment of our DCI team, Investigator Mike Littrell and our law enforcement partners with the Georgetown Police Department in conducting this investigation.”
According to the press release, when DCI investigators searched Abel’s residence, detectives located hundreds of similar images and videos, including images of a family member, who is also a minor, that he allegedly produced. Following a search, he was arrested by GPD officers.
“The Georgetown Police Department was happy to assist the Attorney General’s Office today with executing this search warrant,” said GPD Captain Josh Nash. “We are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Georgetown and the state of Kentucky, especially our youth, when it comes to these types of crimes.”
The attorney general’s office said their forensics lab is continuing to analyze Abel’s digital devices found at his residence and the investigation is still ongoing.
Abel is currently being held at the Scott County Detention Center.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.