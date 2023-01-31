In December of last year, Alan Eagan was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, according to a uniform citation. His arraignment is set for Feb. 16.
“On December 12, 2022, deputies were made aware of a sexual offense that occurred several years ago,” the citation reads. “The victim was a juvenile at the time of the sexual abuse.”
The victim states the violations occurred from age 13 to 16 at the time, according to the document. Abuse occurred in varying locations around Scott and Harrison Counties.
“The victim stated the above subject was a close family friend when the assaults occurred,” the citation continues.
The victim was touched on her breasts and private area, according to the document.
“The incidents took place while driving on the roadways in Scott County, a church parking lot, and on hunting property in Scott County,” reads the citation.
Eagan was interviewed by detectives on December 20 of last year where he admitted to kissing the victim and performing the above mentioned acts, states the citation.
The News-Graphic does not name victims of sexual abuse.