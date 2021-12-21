Details about the victim, including name and age, are being withheld pending notification of relatives, said Georgetown Fire Marshal Tim Thompson.
“The call came in about 1:45 a.m. as a smoke smell in the area,” Thompson said.
When the Georgetown Fire Department answered the call firefighters saw smoke coming from the house at 623 Second Street, Thompson said. They entered the home and found the victim. Paramedics performed CPR on the scene and he was then transported to Georgetown Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Thompson said.
A woman and two children also lived at the home, but they escaped when the smoke alarms began sounding.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way, which is standard procedure, said the fire marshal.
The original call to dispatch was for a smoke smell, but upon arrival firefighters determined it was a structure fire, according to a press release from Georgetown Fire Chief Eric Colson. The victim was located inside the building, removed and resuscitation efforts were made by Georgetown-Scott County EMS. He was transported to Georgetown Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:39 a.m.
The fire was determined to have started in the master bedroom. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Colson stated in the press release.
An autopsy will be performed on Wilson, although officials believe it was fire-related, Hennigan said.
A woman and two children exited the house safely after smelling smoke and the activation of smoke detectors, according to the press release.
The occupants were tenants who had just recently moved into the house, which was a new structure.