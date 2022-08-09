PHOTO: Great Crossing Dam resolution passes in fiscal court

A sign at Great Crossing Dam warns visitors of the danger in getting too close to turbulent water. (News-Graphic Photo by Emily Perkins)

A 39-year-old man who was rafting near the Great Crossing dam Sunday, drowned when he was pulled over the dam.

Joe Wilkerson, 39, of Georgetown died Monday morning at Georgetown Community Hospital, said Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton. Wilkerson’s 17-year-old son, who was rafting with his father, and a bystander pulled him from the waters about 1:20 p.m. Sunday, said Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Hart.

