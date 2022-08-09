A 39-year-old man who was rafting near the Great Crossing dam Sunday, drowned when he was pulled over the dam.
Joe Wilkerson, 39, of Georgetown died Monday morning at Georgetown Community Hospital, said Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton. Wilkerson’s 17-year-old son, who was rafting with his father, and a bystander pulled him from the waters about 1:20 p.m. Sunday, said Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Hart.
At the shore, an unidentified Scott County deputy performed CPR on Wilkerson before he was transported to the hospital, said Scott County Fire Chief John Ward.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating because the event took place on the water. The dam is owned by the state agency, as well.
The day was sunny and witnesses said about two dozen kayakers and swimmers were in the area when the incident took place. The water was higher and the current stronger than usual due to recent rains, but not so much that a gate recently installed by the Scott County Fiscal Court would be closed. Procedures to close the gate include water covering an access road at Great Crossing Park and a higher water height than was noted on Sunday, said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
The drowning is the second at Great Crossing over the past 15 months. On May 5, 2021, Eduardo Ponce was kayaking with his fiancee when swift water pushed the couple over the dam. Ponce died, but his fiancee survived the incident. Recent rains had increased the water current on that date, officials said.
Since then, the fate of the dam has been much discussed as officials with Fish and Wildlife encouraged removing the dam because its condition is deteriorating. The dam is a low-head dam, which is deceivingly dangerous as the water can appear calm and inviting, but beneath the surface, especially when the current increases, an undertow can pull and trap victims in a circular cycle, officials have said. The danger is increased due to debris accumulating at the base of the dam, below the surface.
The state conducted an examination of the dam, and discovered it is failing, although the failure does not appear to be imminent.
Several members of the Scott County Fiscal Court are opposed to removing the dam, and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife has offered to sell the dam to the county. Otherwise, state officials want to remove the dam and allow the area to return to its natural state.
“There has been considerable public support to keep the dam,” Covington said. The fiscal court has discussed purchasing the dam, although a vote has not been taken.
The county erected a gate at Great Crossing Park to discourage activity in the area when waters are treacherous, but the gate was open Sunday because conditions did not warrant closing it, Covington said.
Last year, the fiscal court applied for a federal grant to complete repairs on the dam, which is estimated at $3.2 million, Covington said. That grant application failed, so the county is now applying for a BRICK grant through FEMA in hopes to secure funds to repair the dam.
“This is a long and tedious process,” Covington said about securing a federal grant. “There are applications to complete, permits to obtain. It is at least a three-year process.
“My heart is sick that this (drowning) happened. But we have signs up everywhere and we try to do as much as we can to warn people. I wish this had not happened.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.