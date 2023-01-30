A man was discovered deceased inside his Chevrolet pickup truck in the Kroger parking lot Monday, Jan. 23, police said.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 10:54 pm
A man was discovered deceased inside his Chevrolet pickup truck in the Kroger parking lot Monday, Jan. 23, police said.
The criminal investigation unit was on scene around 4:30 p.m.
No foul play is suspected, said Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood. The death is believed to be self-inflicted, he said.
The News-Graphic does not report on self-inflicted deaths unless the actions are done in public or as part of a crime. We do not report names to protect family and friends. This report is published because of its public location.