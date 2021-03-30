Evan M. Barnett, of Nicholasville, was indicted by a Scott County grand jury on March 5 on two counts of murder, two counts of manslaughter II, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of assault II, according to the grand jury indictment.
In June 2020, Barnett was driving down Interstate 64 while under the influence of drugs, the indictment says.
Barnett faces two murder and manslaughter II charges for the deaths of Donna Vanek, 48, of Lexington, and her nephew Brody Vanek, 11, of South Bend, Ind. according to the indictment. He faces charges of wanton endangerment for creating “a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury” to seven others. The second-degree assault charge comes when Barnett “wantonly caused serious injury by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument.”
June 29, 2020 Barnett was driving down I-64 around 3:30 p.m. in a box truck when ahead of him traffic was slowing down for an accident, according to previous News-Graphic reports. He slammed into the back of a vehicle with the Vaneks inside at a high rate of speed, killing them and injuring others. Seven cars were reported to be involved in the pile up.
While driving a box truck Barnett was under the influence of fentanyl, the indictment states.
Witnesses described the scene of the accident as a “war zone.”
“The impact of the collision is believed to have killed the victims immediately in the passenger car,” said the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Barnett admitted to investigators the use of controlled substances before driving as well as being distracted, according to a News-Graphic report from 2020.
Barnett’s bond is set at $600,000. He is scheduled to be in court on April 9 at 9 a.m., according to the indictment.
