A Scott County grand jury issued 19 indictments this month, including an indictment for the theft of $26,000 in jewelry from Kohl’s Department Store on Nov. 13.
Michael C. Reid was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking, a Class B Felony and one count of possession of burglary tools, a Class A Misdemeanor. The arrest warrant states police were notified of a shoplifter around 4.21 p.m. Nov. 13 by a Kohl’s employee. Police responded and met Reid as he was exiting the building carrying a jewelry display containing gold earrings, the arrest warrant states. Police discovered tools on Reid which were used to cut the security cable tying the display box to a display counter, states the warrant.
There are reports of at least seven other similar burglaries at area Kohl’s. Although there have been no other arrests, and in each case the culprit walks into the store, uses special tools to disconnect the jewelry case and walks out of the store, each time while the store is open. Those burglaries remain under investigation.
The indictment states Reid used modified tools, including a screwdriver and cutting pliers to take a movable jewelry case containing $26,000 of jewelry.
A grand jury indictment is when there is enough evidence to try a case in court. An indictment is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
Other grand jury indictments include:
—Russell Inman, one count of flagrant non-support, a Class D Felony, of $17,892.77.
—Justin D. Mofield, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Class C Felony; one count of tampering with physical evidence, Class D Felony and one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, Class B Misdemeanor.
—Quincy L. Murphy, one count of intimidating a participant in the legal process, Class D Felony and one count of terroristic threatening, in the third degree, Class A Misdemeanor.
—Robin D. Padgett, one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, fourth or greater offense, Class D Felony, one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor, one count of possession of marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor, one count of no motor vehicle insurance, Class B Misdemeanor, one count of failure to notify change to Department of Transportation, Class B Misdemeanor and one count no/expired registration plates.
—Torrance Searcy, one count of wanton endangerment, Class D Felony and one count resisting arrest, Class A Misdemeanor.
—Darrell Southworth, one count of possession of handgun by convicted felony, a Class C Felony.
—Lawrence W. Wagner, one count of flagrant non-support, Class D Felony in the amount of $8,462.35.
—Cheryl A. Wren, one count of trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (heroin), Class C Felony, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, two grams or less, Class D Felony, one count, promoting contraband, first degree, Class D Felony and one count illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia— deliver/manufacture, Class A Misdemeanor.
—Leon Wu, one count of trafficking in marijuana, more than five pounds, first offense, Class C Felony, one count careless driving.
—Jaedyn Leon Shakur Austin, one count of robbery, first degree, Class B Felony.
—Steve Alan Coffman, one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument, first degree, Class C Felony, one count of tampering with physical evidence, Class D Felony and one count of criminal trespass, third degree.
—Brent Comley, one count of flagrant non-support, Class D Felony in the amount of $8,719.99
—Jonathon Tyron-Lee David, four counts of wanton endangerment 1, Class D Felony, one count assault iV domestic violence, Class A Misdemeanor, one count operating on suspended or revoked operators license, Class B Misdemeanor, one count of public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol), Class B Misdemeanor, one count disorderly conduct, second degree, Class B Misdemeanor, one count alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second degree, one count unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone.
—Austin Clay Edwards, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (unspecified drug), Class D Felony, one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor, one count of possession of marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor, one count operating a motor vehicle under the influence (controlled substance), Class B Misdemeanor and one count of careless driving.
—Joshua Green, one count of wanton endangerment 1, Class D Felony, one count intimidating a participant in the legal process, Class D Felony, one count terroristic threatening, third degree, Class A Misdemeanor, one count criminal mischief, third degree, Class B Misdemeanor, one count menacing, Class B Misdemeanor.
—Terry Joe Hager, one count wanton endangerment 1, Class D Felony and one count operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance, first (aggravated circumstance), Class B Misdemeanor.
—Issac Hyser, one count receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, Class C Felony, two counts unlawful transaction with a minor, first-illegal controlled substance, under 18 years of age, Class C Felony, one count possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (drug unspecified) enhanced, Class C Felony, two counts wanton endangerment 1, Class D Felony, two counts criminal mischief, first degree, Class D Felony, one count possession of a controlled substance, third degree (drug unspecified) enhanced, Class D Felony, one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Class D Felony, four counts, assault, third degree - police/probation officer, Class D Felony, two counts fleeing or evading police, first degree, Class D felony, one count resisting arrest, Class A Misdemeanor, one count criminal mischief, third degree, Class B Misdemeanor and one count operating on suspended or revoked operators license, Class B Misdemeanor.
—Wendell Lewis, two counts illegal possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense schedule II cocaine, Class D Felony, one count illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.