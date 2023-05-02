By Mike Scogin
Online Poll
Will you be watching the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
You voted:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
By Mike Scogin
Tyler Brady Lawson, 26, of Georgetown, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on charges of producing and possessing child pornography.
Lawson was indicted on two counts of production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of visual representation of the sexual abuse of children.
The indictment stateson March 9, Lawson knowingly possessed visual depictions and visual representations of children being sexually abused. In February and June of 2022, Lawson persuaded two minors to engage in sexual acts so he could produce visual depictions of their conduct, the indictment states.
If convicted, Lawson faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of up to 30 years for each production charge, as well as up to 20 years for each possession charge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The FBI and the Georgetown Police Department conducted the investigation.
A grand jury indictment is not a guilty verdict, but rather an indication that enough evidence exists to bring the charges to a court proceeding.