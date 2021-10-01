Scott County Sheriff deputies were involved in a “short pursuit” Thursday morning, according to the department Facebook page.
Jesse Deskins was found in the Rural King parking lot “slumped over at the wheel,” the post said. As deputies attempted to alert Deskins, he awoke and “slammed his accelerator.”
The pursuit ended after Deskins struck an embankment, went airborne and crashed into an AirBnB, according to the social media post.
No injuries were reported from the AirBnB, however, Deskins “suffered unknown injuries from the collision.”
Deskins is charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police, five counts first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment-police officer, first-degree criminal mischief, driving under the influence-first offense-aggravated circumstance, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to illuminate headlights.
