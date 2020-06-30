In a plea agreement Perry was found guilty of mail fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. However, any sentence will be imposed by the U.S. District after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.
Perry was a TMMK employee and admitted to stealing and selling parts through Ebay and other means between Nov. 9, 2015, and Nov. 6, 2017, fraudulently misrepresenting to online consumers that he was in lawful possession of the parts he was selling. The stolen parts and equipment were mailed to consumers, which is the basis for the mail fraud charges.
Perry was indicted in June 2019, following an investigation by the Georgetown Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service — Office of the Inspector General.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tashena Fannin prosecuted the case for Robert M. Duncan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse, along with Duncan and Kenneth Cleevely, special agent-in-charge with the USPS, jointly announced the guilty plea.
Perry will be sentenced on Sept. 21, 2020.