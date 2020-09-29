A shooting on Tanbark Drive late last week is the latest in a spree of gun-related events in Georgetown that seem to illuminate a prevailing problem within the police department.
Since summer began there has been almost two dozen gun-related events, including eight incidents since Aug. 17 when some 80 rounds were fired into two residences on Marks Avenue — a street within sight of the Georgetown Police Department.
’This summer we have had a higher number of shootings than is normal. It is an anomaly,” said Police Chief Michael Bosse. “We’re seeing a big difference from previous summers. Normally, a police force seeing this trend would create a task force to investigate and determine the cause. We’d do the same for other issues such as homelessness. Unfortunately, we do not have that luxury with our current manpower.
“I can assure the public the Georgetown Police Department is on the job, though, and we’re doing all we can to address this issue.”
Much attention has been made on the salaries paid to Georgetown police officers — some $8,600 less annually than nearby “peer” cities according to a study conducted by the city. The city council recently approved a $5,000 annual raise for police officers starting in October, but the low salaries has led to an even larger problem, said Bosse.
The lack of manpower.
“We are authorized for 57 officers, but currently we only have 47 and two of those are going to the academy so we won’t have them for a couple of months,” Bosse said.
The lack of manpower means the police department must respond after a shooting incident, instead of working on prevention, said the chief.
The same study shows that most peer cities employ more police officers than Georgetown, which is now at 1.69 officers per 1,000 residents, down from 3.68 officers per 1,000 residents in 1999. Mayor Tom Prather was pushing for a salary increase and a plan to hire more police officers and firefighters when the pandemic and its subsequent shutdown hit, forcing the city to back off its plans.
Even if the police department were at its maximum authorized staffing levels of 57, the department would have less manpower than many neighboring cities, according to the survey. Based on the survey GPD is down 17 officers, compared to comparable Kentucky cities — 24 officers if you use the FBI’s standard for community police force staffing. Prather has said the FBI standard is unreachable for the near future, but Georgetown needs to increase police manpower in the years ahead.
Unlike other shooting incidents, the incident on Tanbark Drive appears to be completely random, Bosse said. A home was struck with multiple rounds, but no one was injured. Police recovered seven shell casings at the address.
“We don’t know if it was a road rage thing, someone was just angry or what,” Bosse said. “We cannot find any connection with the homeowners and anything that would lead to this.”
Several of the Georgetown shootings have been linked to gun-related events in Lexington, including the Marks Avenue incident where a specific home may have been targeted. The Georgetown Police Department is working closely with the Lexington Police Department on those cases, Bosse said.
But others, such as Tanbark Drive incident, appear to be isolated.
Shooting events since Aug. 17 include:
—100 block of Lake Forest Drive. A dark-colored Ford passenger car made multiple passes before firing into a residence. No one was injured.
—Shots fired in the vicinity of Shenandoah and Cheyenne trails. No one was injured.
—Single gunshot fired into a resident in the 100 block of Scroggins Park Drive. No one was injured.
—Shots fired on Main Avenue. No one was injured.
—Road rage incident on Cherry Blossom Way. Bullet entered Applebee’s restaurant, but no one was injured. A customer was struck, but the bullet had lost momentum because of distance and going through the physical building and so was uninjured.
—Two people shot following an argument and taken to Georgetown Community Hospital.
—80 rounds fired into several residences on Marks Avenue.
In addition to these shooting incidents, there was a home invasion on Old Lemons Mill Road in late July in which five firearms were stolen. For the last few years, the police department has warned people about leaving firearms in unlocked vehicles as there was a rash of such incidents last year.
Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should contact the GPD at 502-863-7820 or submit your tips anonymously via the RELAY app.
