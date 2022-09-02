A man’s body was discovered beside a dumpster Aug. 21, police said.
“We found a man laying next to the dumpster behind Baymont Inn,” said Lt. Nick Lodal. “At this point, we’re not sure of the cause of death.”
The body was discovered about 7 a.m. The age of the man remains unknown, Lodal said.
“At this point, this remains a death investigation,” said Assistant Chief Darrin Allgood on Thursday. “We are still uncertain as to the cause of death.”
Police are following multiple leads.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.
