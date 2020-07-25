UPDATE: A home invasion on Marjorie Place has left one person injured, said the Georgetown Police Department.
Police responding to a “shots fired” call, found a man was shot and wounded about 4:37 a.m. Saturday.
The man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, said Lt. Gary Crump of the Georgetown Police Department. Police did not release the victim’s identity.
“We still do not have a lot of details. The investigation is in its initial stages,” Crump said. “What we do know is the initial contact was made at or near the front door and an unknown subject fled the scene.”
Police are expected to be on the scene most of the day canvassing the area, seeking possible witnesses and looking for evidence.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 502-863-7820 or you may submit information anonymously via the RELAY app.
Marjorie Place is a quiet neighborhood off Lemons Mill Road.
It is the sixth shooting in Georgetown over a six week period.