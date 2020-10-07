A man was fatally wounded after he approached a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy in an “aggressive” manner and wielding a weapon, said the Kentucky State Police.
“The deputy gave repeated commands for the subject to put down the weapon, but the suspect moved toward the deputy and refused to comply wth verbal commands,” said Eddie Hart, public information officer with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident took place about 7:42 p.m. on Raccoon Run in the Homestead subdivision on Frankfort Pike.
The deputy fired multiple shots, said KSP Trooper Stewart Jackson. A post on the Homestead Homeowners Association’’s Facebook page said as many as six shots were fired.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene by a Scott County Coroner. His identity has not been released.
Deputies were called to the scene for a physical assault taking place in the street that involved a firearm, Hart said.
“At one point the suspect pointed a firearm at two witnesses to the disorder,” Hart said. “ When the first deputy arrived on the scene, he located a male suspect who was armed with a weapon.”
The deceased has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer in Frankfort where an autopsy will be performed.
The incident has been turned over to the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team for an investigation.
The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is a normal procedure, Hart said.
