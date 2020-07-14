One man was shot and three others have been detained by Georgetown police who are on the scene of a shooting in the Northern Heights area.
The incident took place about 7:30 p.m.
Witnesses said they applied pressure to the wounded man’s shoulder while waiting for police.
“I was standing by my truck about to get it towed. ... I heard like seven gunshots and a guy yelling,” said a witness who asked not to be identified.
An argument among the four men broke before the shooting, witnesses said.
Neighbors said the shots sounded like firecrackers.
“I heard the shots and thought they were firecrackers,” said Norma Russell who was in her home three doors down from the shooting. “The next thing I know my husband comes in the back door and says there are cops down there and a shooting.”
The identity of the shooting victim or the men detained was not released by the police.
The scene is still active at the time of publication. More information will be released, when available.