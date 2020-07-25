A man was shot and wounded following a shooting on Marjorie Place in Georgetown about 4:37 a.m. Saturday.
The man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, said Lt. Gary Crump of the Georgetown Police Department. Police did not release the victim’s identity.
“We still do not have a lot of details. The investigation is in its initial stages,” Crump said. “What we do know is the initial contact was made at or near the front door and an unknown subject fled the scene.”
Crump said he was unsure who or how the call was made to dispatch.
Majorie Place is a quiet neighborhood off Lemons Mill Road.
It is the sixth shooting in Georgetown over a six week period.