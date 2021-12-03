A domestic incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. Friday at the home, said Georgetown Police Chief Darrin Allgood. Police were able to secure a woman and child safely before the man barricaded himself inside the home, Allgood said.
Negotiators spoke with the man for over six hours before he surrendered to police shortly after 9 a.m.
Police did not release any names, but the man is facing charges of resisting arrest, felon in possession of a handgun and unlawful imprisonment.
This story will be updated as more information is available.