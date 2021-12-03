barricade
News-Graphic photo by James Scogin
A man who barricaded himself in a Tanbark Drive home surrendered peacefully to police Friday morning.

A domestic incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. Friday at the home, said Georgetown Police Chief Darrin Allgood.  Police were able to secure a woman and child safely before the man barricaded himself inside the home, Allgood said.

Negotiators spoke with the man for over six hours before he surrendered to police shortly after 9 a.m.

Police did not release any names, but the man is facing charges of resisting arrest, felon in possession of a handgun and unlawful imprisonment.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

