bctc

Students learn about all the advanced manufacturing program that are offered at Georgetown’s BCTC campus.

 Photo By James Scogin

Hundreds of high school students from across central Kentucky toured Georgetown’s BCTC campus as part of their “Manufacturing Madness” event last week. 

Set up in the foyer of the school, students were given the opportunity to talk with different area employers and gauge interest if they wanted to follow the manufacturing career path. 

Tags

Recommended for you