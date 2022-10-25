Hundreds of high school students from across central Kentucky toured Georgetown’s BCTC campus as part of their “Manufacturing Madness” event last week.
Set up in the foyer of the school, students were given the opportunity to talk with different area employers and gauge interest if they wanted to follow the manufacturing career path.
“(Students) are learning about our different advanced manufacturing programs that we have here,” said Georgetown Campus Director Lynn Godsey.
“And, they are getting to meet with some manufacturers from the area to learn about what careers in manufacturing look like: pay, what’s a typical day on the job, and learning about those companies.”
If interested, students could apply to BCTC after touring the facility as faculty were there to guide them.
“I think this gives (students) the ability to have a better sense of what manufacturing is in today’s world,” Godsey said. “I think a lot of people still have that thinking that manufacturing is boring, and it’s dirty and it’s dark. But, when they come here and they see the manufacturing center, which was set up to look like a manufacturing facility...I think it gives them a better sense that it is a higher skilled job.”
At BCTC’s Georgetown campus, students may learn advanced manufacturing technology, computerized manufacturing and machining, electrical technology, engineering and electronics technology, and industrial maintenance technology, according to their website.
“With the thousands of jobs that we have open in the manufacturing field in our region, this is one way for getting individuals exposed to opportunities,” said Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions Erin Tipton.
Planted in the center of the city’s industrial/business park and just over a mile-and-a-half from the Georgetown Toyota plant, BCTC’s location is a big benefit, Godsey said.
“I think it is a great resource, and I think we are certainly here to support the economic development of the community,” she said.
There is about a 94 percent placement rate for students after graduation, Godsey said.
“(It is) an added benefit that we are in the middle of where a lot of these individuals, once they graduate, or even while they are students here, are either currently working or will work,” Tipton said.
For more information on BCTC’s Georgetown campus or its programs call 859-246-6658.