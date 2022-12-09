One council member is calling for a state audit, another has a financing plan that could possibly lower the initial rate increase by half while the mayor and Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services board are indicating it is time to step back and gather more information.

All the while time is ticking on the remaining terms of several current Georgetown City Council members and the mayor while reports indicate without a financing plan that is accessible to GMWSS by late April or early May, GMWSS could run out of money.

