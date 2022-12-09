One council member is calling for a state audit, another has a financing plan that could possibly lower the initial rate increase by half while the mayor and Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services board are indicating it is time to step back and gather more information.
All the while time is ticking on the remaining terms of several current Georgetown City Council members and the mayor while reports indicate without a financing plan that is accessible to GMWSS by late April or early May, GMWSS could run out of money.
Earlier this week, council member David Lusby, who is a developer and banker, completed plans on a financing plan that would enable GMWSS to move forward. Lusby’s plan would reduce GMWSS’ interest exposure from as much as $600,000 monthly on a $100 million bond note to around $64,000 in monthly interest payments. The plan would likely reduce the proposed GMWSS rate increase from 39 percent in the first year of the five-year plan to 19-to-16 percent.
The GMWSS Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to hear Lusby’s proposal but new information surfaced that forced Mayor Tom Prather and the GMWSS board to want to pause while more information was gathered. According to sources, a memo was given to the board Tuesday by “outside counsel” between a GMWSS staff member and Environmental Rate Consultants questioning interest calculations in the 2019 rate study plan. The date of the actual memo was not provided nor the identity of the staff member, but some sources have said the memo was over a year old and the response to the GMWSS staff member was the calculations were accurate and included a spreadsheet with the correct calculations.
However, the actual 2019 rate study contained the inaccurate bond interest calculations, which were not discovered by the board until Oct. 25, 2022, sources said.
“There have been enough red flags that have created enough questions that I felt we had to take a pause,” Prather said. “We need to determine who knew what and when. This doesn’t change the numbers and it doesn’t change the eventual outcome.
“We just felt this needed a fresh airing under a new administration.”
The water board completed some “extensive fact-finding” during the Tuesday meeting, and plans to have a complete report available for the Monday regular meeting of the city council, which will be at 6 p.m. at the Scott County Public Library, Prather said. Public comments will be heard, and the council will then go into executive session , he said.
“The water board and I are very confident of the process,” Prather said. “We welcome this conversation and we welcome the scrutiny. I think once all the information is known, it will be easy to see how we got here.”
The mayor praised GMWSS General Manager Chase Azevedo.
“Chase has done an outstanding job,” Prather said. “For 10 years the water company did very little and now, Chase is tasked with playing catch up. It is a huge job, and ew are fortunate to have him.”
In November, the GMWSS board approved a 39 percent rate hike effective Jan. 1, 2023, followed by a 19 percent rate hike effective Jan. 1, 2024 with a cost-of-living rate increases of five percent scheduled on Jan. 1 each year through 2026, or the remainder of the five-year plan. Because the utility is owned by the city, any rate increase proposal must be approved by the city council.
The council held first reading on the rate increase proposal during its Nov. 28 meeting, but several council members raised questions and indicated they could not support the ordinance without more information.
At the heart of the GMWSS’ need for such a rate increase were engineering errors on the original design for Waste Water Treatment Plant One that forced stoppage on the plant’s construction and required some concrete structures to be removed. Later, bond interest calculations in a 2019 rate study were found to be inaccurate. GRW Engineering is the primary contractor in both instances, subcontracting the actual 2019 rate study to Environmental Rate Consultants.
GRW Engineering has a $5 million Errors and Omissions insurance policy for the errors made to the design of WWTP One. No one has been able to tell the News-Graphic if such a policy exists for the 2019 rate study. The city is currently in mediation with GRW Engineering in an effort to recoup at least some of the losses incurred by the errors, Prather said. Mediation is required before a lawsuit can be filed, according to the contracts.
Prather said the city is going to be as aggressive as necessary in its efforts to hold GRW Engineering accountable.
Meanwhile, the terms for council members Lusby, Karen Tingle-Sames and Tammy Lusby-Mitchell will end Dec. 31, 2022 as will Prather’s term as mayor. Mayor-elect Burney Jenkins and new council members Alonzo Allen, Millie Conway and Sonja Wilkins Brent will join incumbents Connie Tackett, Willow Hambrick, Greg Hampton, Todd Stone and Mark Showalter in January.
On Monday, Tingle-Sames said she will present a letter to the council requesting a performance audit of GMWSS and the water board by the state auditor. The letter Tingle-Sames is presenting to the council is part of the procedure necessary to initiate such an action, she said.
Sen. Damon Thayer confirmed he has spoken to someone within the auditor’s office regarding such an audit of GMWSS at Tingle-Sames request.
“I think the proposed rate increase is excessive and if adopted, I believe ratepayers deserve a full review of the finances of the water company,” Thayer said.
The lack of accurate information is frustrating, Tingle-Sames said.
“‘Coverup’ may be too strong a word, but it may not be,” Tingle-Sames said. “The water company and the (GMWSS) board have not been as forthcoming with information to the council as they should be. That’s a coverup.
“We need to get to the bottom of this. I have been told the water company will run out of money in May, but how do we know that is true? All the financing proposals were not presented to us at the last meeting. It seems the water company and water board are trying to shove this down our throats. There is a sense of urgency because it is the end of the year and terms are ending. Seems deliberate.”
Even with all the questions, a rate increase is inevitable, she said.
“I tell people they are going to have a rate increase,” Tingle-Sames said. “But we still need more information.”
Lusby, who lost the mayoral race to Jenkins, said he believes this council needs to act as the projects such as the construction of WWTP One and the South Sewer Extension Project are under way and will have to be paid.
“I understand the concerns, but the facts are these projects will have to be paid,” Lusby said. “It takes time to get financing, to write up the RFP (request for proposal) and to get everything in place. I don’t know that we have the luxury of waiting.”
Lusby voted for the first reading of the rate increase proposal at the November meeting, but said he would have never voted for the ordinance as presented at that meeting.
“I did not think (the proposal) should have been tabled,” Lusby said.
The financing proposal presented by GMWSS and NewGen Strategies and Solutions at the November council meeting raised questions by several council members, including Lusby, who then began putting together an alternative plan.
“GMWSS currently has a Line of Credit with Truist Bank for roughly $31.5 million at an interest rate of 2.45 percent. That loan matures June 30, 2024, and there remains about $17 million available GMWSS could draw from that loan. Until it matures, all GMWSS has to pay on the LOC is interest.”
The financial proposal presented to the council by GMWSS would have taken that loan — at 2.45 percent interest, and rolled it into the bigger loan at 6.17 percent interest, Lusby said. Under his plan, when the Truist Bank loan matures, then it would be rolled into the larger note, but until it matures GMWSS is paying only the 2.45 percent interest on that note, he said.
“I say let’s create a parallel loan for five years with local banks, but GMWSS draws down only what is needed when it is needed,” he said. “That way we are only paying interest on what we actually borrow and when we borrow it. The proposal presented to the council would have GMWSS paying interest on everything immediately even though some of those funds will not be needed until a year or so down the road.”
Lusby was also concerned about a $10 million prepayment required in the financing proposal.
“GMWSS would be paying interest on that $10 million,” he said. “That prepayment requirement bothered me.”
Lusby’s plan would reduce GMWSS’ monthly interest payments from $600,000 to roughly $64,000, he said.
“To me it’s a no brainer,” Lusby said. “Of course, this all depends upon the interest rates at the time of financing, but I think we have already seen the biggest increases. I think interest rates will come down or stabilize. This plan gives GMWSS a five-year window of opportunity.”
If Lusby’s plan is approved, the initial GMWSS rate increase could drop anywhere from 19 percent to 16 percent, he said.
“The lower the initial rate increase, the higher the rate increase on the back end,” Lusby said. “But it eases the initial pain and gives people time to adjust.”
Lusby’s council term ends in 21 days after almost three decades serving on the council.
“I love this community, and I want to help,” Lusby said. “I don’t want to shirk my responsibility just because my term is ending. I think this is a good plan. I have spoken with every council member and there has been almost universal approval and relief. I think we need to move forward at least with this part of it.”
Like other council members, Lusby said he wants more information from GMWSS, but it is inevitable that a bond loan will be necessary for GMWSS to continue and complete the projects already under way.
Prather praised Lusby’s work on the new plan.
“Council member Lusby has worked hard on this plan,” said the mayor.