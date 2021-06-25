Georgetown Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Maple Street on Thursday that forced nine homes to evacuate in the area.
Crews responded to 402 Maple Street at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday after the realtor of the home reported it, said GFD Chief Eric Colson. He said the leak developed “naturally over time.”
“Typically there is an incident where somebody’s drilling or working in the area,” Colson said. “That was not the case in this one. This one just kind of over time developed multiple leaks in the line.”
Columbia Gas was already on the scene when GFD responded. Crews then evacuated nine homes and established a perimeter to keep people out of Maple Street, as well as nearby North Hamilton Street and Gano Avenue. No injuries or illnesses were reported on the scene.
Kentucky Utilities then shut down electric power to the area, and Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer responded to assist with utility infrastructure questions and to evaluate its utilities. Georgetown Police Department and Emergency Management responded to assist with traffic control.
Columbia Gas located the leak at approximately 3:10 p.m. using a hydro-excavator to locate the leak while GFD assisted with air-monitoring, ventilated multiple structures and had multiple hose lines in place.
“We turned the scene over to Columbia Gas once they found the leak and stopped it and the hazard was neutralized,” Colson said. “At that point, we were able to clear the scene while they continued their work.”
All fire units were cleared from the scene at approximately 5 p.m. Columbia Gas remained on the scene to complete repairs. Power was restored at approximately 9 p.m. that evening.
