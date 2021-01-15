Georgetown Police arrested two Pendleton County residents in connection to a string of burglaries at a Georgetown storage facility.
Joshua Lappin, 30, and his wife, Kendra Lappin, 33, were both arrested on Monday, Jan. 11. Both were charged with third-degree burglary and Kendra received an additional charge for possession of burglary tools. They are lodged at Scott County Detention Center and their vehicle was seized.
Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said the two were apprehended while officers were providing extra patrols at the storage facility, which is located on the east side of Georgetown, after concern over the recent burglaries.
“While officers were patrolling the area, a vehicle entered the facility’s grounds and two individuals were observed loading items into a pick-up truck,” Allgood said. “The officers on the scene quickly made contact with the individuals and shortly after making contact, those individuals were detained for investigative purposes.”
Officers were able to determine that Joshua and Kendra had committed at least one burglary. This led investigators to their residence in Pendleton County. On Jan. 12 and 13, officers with GPD, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police executed two search warrants on the residence.
“The searches of the property resulted in a large amount of stolen property, and that would be like household goods, lawn mowers, tools, furniture and things of that sort,” Allgood said. “It was several thousands of dollars worth of stuff. We filled up a pick-up truck and a 6-by-12 trailer full of stuff. There were washers, dryers, weed-eaters, leaf-blowers, a pressure washer.”
Allgood said police have been able to track down a number of the victims of these burglaries, but that the investigation is still ongoing.
He added that this investigation was a perfect example of the BACKUPPS program that Scott County has with Pendleton County. This gives arrest power and authority to Scott County officers continuing an investigation in Pendleton County and vice-versa, and allows for a more collaborative investigation between departments.
“This is a great example, because our investigations don’t always stay in Scott County,” Allgood said. “They may go several counties over and our detectives and officers may have leads, then we can still go there and continue the case, but still get their assistance.”
If you are a victim of these storage facility burglaries or have additional information pertaining to the case, please contact GPD at 502-863-7826.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.