This Monday, Jan. 17, Georgetown College, in partnership with Scott County Fiscal Court, the City of Georgetown and the NAACP, will host its annual march and event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The program will begin with a meet and greet at 3:30 p.m. at the Students Cralle Center Lounge, followed by a march through downtown and a program at the First Baptist Church at 5 p.m.
This year’s speaker is the Rev. Dr. Carolyn Ann Knight, a preacher, professor, speaker and evangelist from Atlanta, who is a close friend of the King family.
For Robbi Barber, the Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Georgetown College and one of the event’s organizers, the event is about more than celebrating Dr. King’s life and work. Through marching together the community continues to work towards the goal of making Dr. King’s dream of racial equality a reality, she said.
“We’re all together marching for the same cause,” barber said of the event, which has had record participation the last several years. “We all come together for this one common thing, that we keep that dream alive”.
There has been a drastic change in the community since she arrived in Georgetown 30 years ago, Barber said.
“Georgetown has not always been a kind place,” she said. “Have we arrived? Absolutely not, we still have a way to go.”
But Barber said she is encouraged by the way city leaders have embraced the event over the last few years.
“It’s not [just] an NAACP event, “she said. “It’s a community-wide event and to have the mayor and the county judge on board to help fund the event has been such a huge piece to say the whole community is on board. That sends a message to the city and the county, to the community, that it’s not just black people or African Americans that celebrate MLK, it’s the whole community [that] appreciates the dream that (Martin Luther King) had and wants to move forward.”
For an event flyer visit facebook.com/georgetowncollege.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.