Within minutes after the General Assembly passed the authority to issue mask mandates from the governor to local school districts, Scott County Schools alerted employees via email that its mask mandate will remain in place.
Scott County Schools started the year requiring masks. Superintendent-elect Billy Parker has said the mask requirement is why Scott County has been able to continue in-person classes while many other state school districts have been forced to close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Even with the mask requirements, the school district has had outbreaks, but so far the school system has managed to maintain classes.
Besides ending the statewide mask mandate, Senate Bill 1, the session’s education bill, offered a small amount of flexibility around remote learning. The legislation is geared towards keeping school in session, lawmakers have said repeatedly.
“With regard to the special session, we will always be appreciative of any help that our legislators are able to provide us,” Parker said. “Some elements of Senate Bill 1 were more helpful than others. We were already actively looking at vendors for Test to Stay. Having the Kentucky Department of Public Health develop a model program for Test to Stay will ultimately be helpful in the end.
“Given the mandate for (Department of Public Health) to develop a model program, instead of moving forward to secure a vendor, it would appear that we are better off to wait and see what the parameters are within which we are working. DPH has a deadline to provide a model program within 14 days of SB1 becoming law. It would not make a lot of sense to work out an agreement that we find out in 14 days would not be feasible.”
Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said he was pleased with the special session’s legislation.
“During last week’s special session, the General Assembly reestablished the balance of powers between coequal branches of government,” Thayer said. “The (state) Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the laws passed by the legislature are, in fact, legal.
“Notably, the legislature removed the state wide school mask mandate and left the decisions regarding masking up to local school boards and superintendents. We also granted temporary flexibility to school districts in order to focus on in-person learning and the tools necessary to accomplish it.”
Below is a breakdown of SB1:
—The bill ends the mask mandate from the Kentucky Board of Education around Sept. 17. School districts now can decide on a local level about any mask requirements. Scott County has already stated its mask requirements will remain place.
“This bill will give local control back to the districts …local school board members working with superintenents, working with teachers, working with parents to say what is best for our county, what’s best for our district ,” said Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbell.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends masks, regardless of vaccination, at all grade levels inside the school building.
Gov. Andy Beshear unsuccessfully vetoed the bill but added he felt most superintendents now believe in masking.
“Even the ones who didn’t think it was true in the beginning,” Beshear said about superintendents.
—The bill allows school districts to move individual schools, classes or groups of students to remote learning because of COVID-19. Districts will get up to 20 “remote learning” days to use across the district. However, superintendents cannot use a remote learning day to close the entire district. There is an exemption for small districts where all classes are held in a single building.
—Districts did not get more non-traditional instruction (NTI) days. SB1 differentiates NTI from remote learning. Remote learning is for targeted classes. NTI is for districtwide classes. State law limits school districts to 10 NTI days per year.
—Districts can adjust the length of the school day, if necessary to make up for any days lost to COVID-19. State law requires 170 instructional school days, but SB1 shifts that to 1,062 instructional hours, allowing schools to meet the hour requirement by extending the length of a school day at the end of the year.
—Parker said Scott County Schools had already stated looking at a “test-to-stay” program, which allows a student to stay in class as long as they test negative each morning. SB1 requires state health officials to create a model “test-to-stay” program for all school districts. This is not required, but a recommendation.
—Most, if not all, Kentucky schools are struggling with a shortage of personnel. Scott County is no exception. SB1 makes it possible for retired teachers to return to the classroom quicker and relaxes requirements for substitute teachers in an effort to create a larger pool of candidates. Districts can use federal COVID-19 relief money to help fill any “critical shortage” positions.
