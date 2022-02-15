Masks will be optional effective Feb. 28 at all Scott County Schools buildings and events, Superintendent Billy Parker announced this afternoon.
Federal law requires masks on school transportation, so that mandate will remain.
“We have had ongoing conversations with local public health officials to ensure the best time for this transition,” states a press release from the school district.
The number of COVID cases is dropping, although hospitalizations are high this month which has seen a number of deaths as well.
Today, the number of hospitalizations dropped dramatically to its lowest level in weeks, according to WEDCO public health officials.
Coincidentally, today the House Education Committee passed a bill that would prohibit masks mandates in schools. HB 51 now goes to the full House for a vote.
Scott County Schools officials kept their options open to re-implement a mask mandate if COVID numbers begin to increase again.