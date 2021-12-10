When you hear, “Deck the Halls,” whoever may be singing the carol is probably talking about Janet Curtsinger, aka the Christmas Lady.
Originally from Mercer County, Curtsinger and her husband Tony moved to Lexington in 1966 and to Georgetown in 2019 to be a part of the Ashton Grove community.
Walking into Ashton Grove’s main lobby and dining area for the holiday season, guests may find a snow village that covers the entire perimeter of the rooms. All of this is the work of the Christmas Lady.
“It’s been a gift of love (putting together the display) here for these folks,” Curtsinger said.
The Christmas Lady has been collecting Christmas decorations, ornaments and snow village pieces for more than 40 years, she said.
“She’s always went big with it,” said Curtsinger’s sister, Sue Young. “I love it and all that, but I just don’t get into it like she does.”
Young said her sister even had over 20 Christmas trees in her house one year, each room with its own theme.
In her many years of decorating Curtsinger has made sure a nativity scene is in every room, “because we can’t leave Jesus out by any means,” Curtsinger said.
If you ask how many pieces she has, she can’t tell you, but she enjoys the reactions children and residents alike share when they see the lights and motion of the displays.
“What I’ve seen is, even as they were putting everything up, the residents and their families would walk around and be like, ‘I used to have that.’” said Davonna Saier. “They all have some connection to a village—whether they have one or they identify with one of the buildings. But, then they also love and cherish Janet so much and she is so important to us.”
Ashton Grove is a family, Saier said.
Curtsinger’s favorite village pieces include those that represent her trip to London and others, she said.
“I have the London Bridge—the Tower Bridge—and some other pieces,” Curtsinger said. “I have the Old Curiosity Shop, and I was fortunately able to be in London once and I had my picture made in front of the Old Curiosity Shop.”
When Tony would decorate, he would put together the airport portion of the snow village, she said. He would place the airport across from their display of Keeneland and hang an airplane from the ceiling like it was making its descent to land. He enjoyed decorating for the children, as well.
“For those people that got the pleasure of knowing Tony Curtsinger—just one of the best men you’ll ever meet in your life—he loved Christmas, and he loved being able to give (Janet) what she wanted for Christmas, and that was having a family and having such beauty,” she said. “To think about how he is smiling on this is real special.”
The lights and sometimes even the hustle and bustle of the holidays are what brighten up the Christmas Lady’s spirit. Being able to give her children the joy of Christmas and bringing joy to others is what it is all about, she said.
Growing up, Curtsinger found happiness in decorating even at a young age.
“We would go out and cut a cedar tree and I made little decorations to put on that,” Curtsinger said.
These displays are a way Curtsinger relives her childhood, she said.
“We (were) raised poor—as a lot of us were back then—and I didn’t have a whole lot for Christmas,” Curtsinger said. “I guess, I wanted to do more for my children than what I had, and it just bloomed into what we have today.”
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.