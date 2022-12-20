Businesses new and old are featured throughout the Georgetown/Scott County Museum’s newest exhibit.
Walking through, one will learn about the businesses that once sat in recognizable downtown buildings, and beyond. But, with an exhibit name like, “Business Past and Present,” the museum wanted to make sure the current businesses are recognized as well. With that came a match game.
“It’ll be kind of an interactive thing,” said Rowena Duke, with Georgetown/Scott County Museum. “You know, we realize we got lots of history, obviously from the past here, but we also want to—as neighbors downtown—to include those present.”
The match game, which will be played in two parts, will feature pictures of current storefronts and a list of past business names that sat in the corresponding building.
“The goal is, do a little research,” Duke said. “Do a little asking, a little talking, maybe to the business owners to match what used to be in that storefront.”
Those who complete the match game can bring in their game form and their name will be added to a drawing for a prize, said Museum Director Ruthie Stevens.
Round one for the match game ran through Dec. 17, but part two will be available at the museum as the exhibit runs through early next year.