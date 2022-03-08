Even as Joseph Eugene Hicks’ grand jury indictment is questioned, it seems the march towards an eventual trial on murder charges continues unabated.
On Friday, a routine evidence suppression hearing was held in Scott County as Hicks’ defense attorneys filed motions to remove from evidence items such as his car in which the murder victim, Sheena Baxter’s phone was found. Defense attorneys questioned the timing of various search warrants for Hicks’ vehicle and the storage building in which Baxter’s body was found.
Hicks, a Richmond-based truck driver, stopped at the Speedway on Cherry Blossom Way on Valentine’s Day 2020 suffering from a gunshot wound to his wrist. He told police he was shot during an attempted robbery in the Walmart parking lot.
Georgetown Police Department Det. Todd Young said during testimony Hicks’ car was impounded following his report of a robbery and shooting “because it was a crime scene” and he was afraid someone might drive it off while Hicks was being treated at the hospital. Hicks’ sister had been notified of the incident and was making her way to Georgetown, he said, adding the Speedway was a busy location with easy access to the interstate.
At that time Young said he was unaware Baxter was missing or of a crime involving Baxter. Later, during the police department’s search for Baxter, her cell phone pinged in the neighborhood of the Georgetown Police Department, which is where Hicks’ car was impounded. Her phone was eventually located beneath the car seat in Hicks’ vehicle.
Baxter was last seen about 7:30 p.m. that Valentine’s Day. Hicks reported being shot at 9:03 p.m. that same evening.
Young testified investigators studied video provided by Walmart and determined his story of a robbery attempt was not true.
Judge Jeremy Mattox said he would make a ruling on the evidence March 15.
Hicks was indicted by a special-called grand jury on Feb. 25, 2020 on six charges including murder, first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief and falsely reporting an incident.
Hicks’ grand jury indictment is among “hundreds” of indictments now being reviewed because of a letter sent by former Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett to the Kentucky Attorney General. Privett made multiple allegations against Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse, including charges she loaded the grand jury to insure indictments. In the Hicks’ grand jury 17 jurors signed affidavits, but the state Constitution requires no more than 12 jurors can vote, and nine votes are required for an indictment. The more jurors who vote in a grand jury indictment, the more likely they will return an indictment. In a grand jury session, an indictment means there is enough evidence for probable cause and is not a determination of guilt or innocence.
Privett resigned Jan. 31. Retired Judge Paul Issacs is assisting with criminal docket, while retired Judge Robert McGinnis is assisting with the civil docket until a permanent judge is appointed by the governor.
A motion to dismiss the charges against Hicks has been filed by the Department of Public Advocacy, which is handling his case. The Department of Public Advocacy provides public defenders for those who cannot afford an attorney and are facing jail time.
On Feb. 14, Mattox wrote a letter to Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. and Attorney General Daniel Cameron seeking help with the review of grand jury indictments in Scott, Bourbon and Woodford counties.
“This was written to get some help for me to work through all the motions and copies were provided to Mrs. Muse-Johnson and Ms. (Karema) Eldahan at the same time the letter was sent,” Mattox said in an email. “The idea was to set up a process to deal with the issue and be transparent about the communication.”
In his letter, Mattox notes he found more than 12 jurors did participate in the Hicks indictment.
“I have yet to reach any legal conclusion as that is not yet before the Court,” Mattox writes.
The same motion to dismiss is in three other cases in Bourbon County, all involving Isiah Beasley, but Mattox said he has not had time to look into that case.
“…which brings me to the purpose of this letter,” the judge notes.
The Department of Public Advocacy has requested any and all video recordings of grand jury returns conducted from Jan. 19, 2019 when Muse-Johnson took office as commonwealth attorney, Mattox notes.
“As presiding judge, I cannot in the interest of justice, allow the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney of the 14th Judicial Circuit to investigate these potential irregularities regarding their own grand jury process,” Mattox writes. “I also cannot open up secret grand jury proceedings to the defense and allow defense attorneys to conduct their own investigations.
“Last week, I was able to conduct a very narrow investigation by interviewing grand jurors in chambers related to this specific issue. I spent nearly two entire days of my time on the matter and only managed to investigate two grand juries in two counties regarding two cases. I simply will not have enough time or resources to continue with this moving forward.”
In the letter, Mattox is asking for a Special Prosecutor from the Attorney General to conduct the investigation, allowing the judges to maintain their regular caseload.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.