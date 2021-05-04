Promising the mayor’s proposed 2021-22 budget will be in the council hands by mid-month, Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather and the city’s finance committee have begun preparations.
In a two-and-a-half-hour meeting Friday, the finance committee reviewed revenue forecasts, as well as expenses. Much of the budget, however awaits notification of the city’s portion of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which included include aid for state and local governments. The exact amount of funds available for Georgetown will be known in a few days, said Andrew Harley, chief administrative officer.
“We’ll know the amount in about a week-and-a-half,” Hartley said. “And we’ll also know how broad the uses for those funds can be.”
The amount is likely to be substantial, which will help inject funds into the city budget, he said.
“We won’t be in danger of not being able to spend it all,” Hartley added.
Those funds will likely be directed towards capital needs, while the finance committee’s initial focus will be on personnel and salaries.
“There is no question we have a lot of deferred capital needs that we can’t keep pushing down the road,” Hartley said.
Early revenue projections show the city’s budget at $27.699 million, slightly higher than last year’s budget, although finance director Stacey Clark admitted her figures are “conservative.”
Revenue from the payroll tax is likely to be about $13.6 million, or about $1 million higher than last year, which includes $700,000 for a reprieve given by Toyota Motor Manufacturing on its incentive tax credits.
“The local economy has not suffered as much as we thought,” Clarke said when explaining budget adjustments made last year during the pandemic.
Prather agreed.
“We’ve been lucky that payroll taxes have been consistent in a year in which we didn’t think they would be,” said the mayor. “That has been a blessing for us.”
The recently passed tax on insurance premiums should generate an additional $2.1 million pushing the revenue in that category to $5.7 million from $3.6 million during the current fiscal year. The insurance premium tax increase, which is about 60 percent, goes into effect July 1, 2021. The revenue from the insurance tax premium will go into the general fund.
The council also approved a 911 fee last year, which will free up over $600,000 in the general fund.
Much of the increased revenue will go towards increasing the salaries of city employees, and increasing the workforce for its police and fire departments, said city officials.
