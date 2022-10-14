Mayor Tom Prather was released from the hospital late Wednesday and is now home resting comfortably, said city officials.
“He is home and resting,” said Andrew Hartley, chief administrative officer for the city. “He will be available to work next week, but I’m hoping he will rest. He needs to rest, but we’ll see.”
The exact cause of Prather’s illness was not released by the city.
The mayor was hospitalized twice over the past three weeks, including last Thursday immediately following the Celebration of the Bluegrass Dinner held by Bluegrass Tomorrow in Frankfort. During that dinner, Prather was presented with the Bluegrass Legacy Award, one of the two most prestigious honors bestowed by organization.
On the way home, Prather became very ill and was taken to the hospital. Earlier last week, Prather had been hospitalized for a few days prior to the dinner.
Prather was scheduled to present the State of the City address during the Georgetown-Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon Monday, but that has been tentatively re-scheduled for the November luncheon. He was unable to preside over Monday’s city council meeting and council member David Lusby presided. Lusby was selected because he received the most votes in the most recent city council election. Georgetown does not have an official mayor pro tem position.
Other council members have been filling in Prather for various activities and events around the city.
Prather is nearing the end of his 15th year as Georgetown’s mayor after deciding against seeking re-election this November. In 1985, he was appointed mayor to complete Sam Pollack’s term and again in 1993. During those terms, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced its arrival and the plant was developed and built. A critical decision was made to annex the property upon which TMMK was built into the city limits. Prather was also instrumental in the starting phase of the bypass, which now encircles the city.
Prather was elected mayor again in 2014 and is completing his second term. During this term, Prather managed the sale of Cardome, the South Sewer Extension Project, which will bring sewer capacity to a several large mobile home parks on the Scott-Fayette county line. This will resolve one of the state’s greatest environmental problems as the package plans for those mobile home parks are failing and dumping raw sewage into Cane Run Creek, which feeds into Elkhorn Creek and the city’s largest construction project at $64 million with Waste Water Plant One to expand sewer capacity for the city for decades to come.
In addition to his terms as mayor, Prather served nine years on the Georgetown City Council and 15 years as a magistrate on the Scott County Fiscal Court — a total of almost 40 years in elected office in Georgetown and Scott County.
The Legacy Award is among the annual Vision Awards presented by Bluegrass Tomorrow, honoring those in an 18-county Bluegrass region identified as someone who improves the quality of life and place within Kentucky’s Bluegrass region.