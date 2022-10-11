Shortly after receiving an award from Bluegrass Tomorrow on Thursday, Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather was hospitalized for the second time in less than a week.
Prather attended the Celebration of the Bluegrass Dinner in Frankfort and accepted the Bluegrass Legacy Award, one of the two most prestigious honors bestowed by Bluegrass Tomorrow.
On the way home, Prather became very ill and was taken to the hospital where he remained Monday. Prather was hospitalized the previous weekend, as well.
Tests were being conducted, but the exact cause of Prather’s illness was not known. Officials said he is expected to be released from the hospital soon, but likely would need to rest for an extended period of time.
He was scheduled to present the State of the City address during the Georgetown-Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon Monday, but that has been re-scheduled for the November luncheon.
Prather is nearing the end of his 15th year as Georgetown’s mayor after deciding against seeking re-election this November. In 1985, he was appointed mayor to complete Sam Pollack’s term and again in 1993. During those terms, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced its arrival and the plant was developed and built, a critical decision was made to annex the property upon which TMMK was built into the city limits. Prather was also instrumental in the starting phase of the bypass, which now encircles the city.
Prather was elected mayor again in 2014 and is completing his second term. During this term, Prather managed the sale of Cardome, the South Sewer Extension Project, which will bring sewer capacity to several large mobile home parks on the Scott-Fayette county line. This will resolve one of the state’s greatest environmental problems as the package plans for those mobile home parks are failing and dumping raw sewage into Cane Run Creek, which feeds into Elkhorn Creek and the city’s largest construction project at $64 million. Waste Water Plant One is expected to expand sewer capacity for the city for decades to come.
In addition to his terms as mayor, Prather served nine years on the Georgetown City Council and 15 years as a magistrate on the Scott County Fiscal Court — a total of almost 40 years in elected office in Georgetown and Scott County.
Prather was president of Central Bank’s Georgetown branch and remains a member of the bank’s board. He has also worked with the Kentucky League of Cities and was a vice president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities, a long-time board member of Bluegrass Tomorrow, a board member and current chair of the Georgetown Community Hospital’s Board of Directors, Scott United, president of the Georgetown-Scott County Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Georgetown/Scott County Community and Education Foundation.
The Legacy Award is among the annual Vision Awards presented by Bluegrass Tomorrow, honoring those in an 18-county Bluegrass region, identified as someone who improves the quality of life and place within Kentucky’s Bluegrass region.