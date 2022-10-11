Mayor Tom Prather

 News-Graphic File Photo

Shortly after receiving an award from Bluegrass Tomorrow on Thursday, Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather was hospitalized for the second time in less than a week.

Prather attended the Celebration of the Bluegrass Dinner in Frankfort and accepted the Bluegrass Legacy Award, one of the two most prestigious honors bestowed by Bluegrass Tomorrow.

