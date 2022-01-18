Renovation of City Hall will likely be the city’s priority during Mayor Tom Prather’s final year in office.
The mayor praised the council for good decisions over the past two years during its special meeting Thursday. The city council meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, was held via Zoom due to a COVID outbreak. A recording of the meeting can be found on the city’s YouTube channel.
“I want to congratulate you on the many steps you have taken that have yielded more positive results than we anticipated,” said the mayor.
Over the past two years, the Georgetown city council has approved a five-year plan to increase water and sewer revenue through Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service, a 911 fee to fund the city’s portion of the emergency dispatch center, a tax on insurance premiums and has privatized sanitation collection.
The GMWSS ordinance includes an annual increase in rates for five years, allowing the utility to build a new Waste Water Plant One at a cost of $49.8 million. That is likely to increase due to a work stoppage on the plant after design flaws were detected. The council and GMWSS board have agreed to push forward with the project and initially absorb the costs of any improvements in order not to delay the project further, and to attempt to collect the cost of the improvements from GRW Engineering, which is responsible for the engineering design flaws, according to Chase Azevedo, GMWSS general manager.
GMWSS is also placing sewer lines up U.S. 25 in order to provide service to three mobile home parks whose sewer package plants are failing and allowing raw sewage to run into nearby Cane Run Creek.
The city shares financial responsibility for the Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Dispatch Center. In 2020, the council approved a 911 fee to pay the city’s share, allowing funds used in the past from the city’s general fund to be designated elsewhere. The council has used those funds to give pay increases to first responders and to add staff to the city’s police and fire department.
The council also approved a tax in insurance premiums which goes into effect July 1. On Feb. 1, Republic will take over management of the city’s sanitation collection service which is expected to save the city money previously used for equipment and manpower.
The revenue and savings to the city for each of those projects may have been conservative and could enable the city to avoid any additional revenue efforts for the near future.
“Now is the time to address the renovation needs of city hall,” Prather said. “The reason is the city now has reserves of approximately $22 million, the moves you have made in the past are positive and there are some structural, exterior and possibly safety needs at city hall that must be addressed.”
Three years ago, the city conducted an architectural study on city hall and projected the cost of renovation at that time would be about $6 million. The pandemic and other issues arose and city officials put off the renovation efforts.
Prather said a new architectural study would be needed to evaluate any changes in the building since the earlier study had been completed.
“We are anticipating the new cost of the renovation will be about $9 million,” Prather said. “That would include exterior and renovations on the first and second floors and bringing the third floor into usage.”
The city recently purchased a house on South Broadway which could be used as a temporary city hall during the renovation, the mayor said.
“This city hall project will not be completed during my time in office, but it is needed,” Prather said. “Once it is completed we will have a city hall that will serve the public well for another 100 years.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.