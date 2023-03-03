SADIEVILLE - Future land use over in the I-75 corridor of land annexed to Sadieville were among concerns brought up by community members at the Sadieville City Commission meeting Monday night.
Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service (GMWSS) officials told Sadieville the city is at its water and sewer capacity thus halting any possible development. Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner said.
“Unless we get (more) sewer availability to us, all new growth in Sadieville is at a standstill,” Wagoner said.
With Sadieville at capacity, GMWSS cannot provide more sewer space without sewer plants being overloaded, he said. GMWSS is currently constructing Waste Water Treatment Plant One, but it remains unknown how this would affect Sadieville
Part of the issue is, rate of growth in Scott County is the fastest in the state which has been causing some growing pains for smaller towns like Sadieville, Mayor Wagoner said.
“If I can offer them a good grocery store or somewhere to shop for a pair of tennis shoes, I’d rather do that,” Wagoner said. “There’s no competition for anything in Georgetown because that’s not what we’re about,” Wagoner said about developing that area.
“Georgetown needs another grocery store,” Parks Commissioner Debra Stamper said.
Not everyone in Sadieville has a car and the nearest grocery store is 12 to 13 miles away, Wagoner said. So, having an option within the city limits of Sadieville is important, he said.
Sadieville has nowhere to go development wise until GMWSS is able to release more sewer space to the city, he said.
In other business, the Sadieville City Commission:
–-Approved appointment of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Debra Stamper to mayor pro-tem;
—Called a special session with a date to be determined to talk about meeting attendance for commissioners among other issues;
—Approved moving forward with the purchasing the land of the old Sadieville School;
—Approved rehabbing the contract to the Splash Pad;
—Approved Parks and Recreation department $595 to rent a forklift for Splash Pad items;
—Approved a motion to increase emergency response pay from two hours to four hours;
—Approved January’s meeting minutes and finance reports.