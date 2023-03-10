devon golden

Devon Golden has been named Georgetown’s chief administrative officer by Mayor Jenkins.

 News-Graphic File Photo

Devon Golden has been promoted to Georgetown’s chief administrative officer, said Mayor Burney Jenkins on Wednesday. The promotion is pending approved by the city council and is expected to be on the agenda for Monday’s regular council meeting.

Golden has served as the city attorney since 2019, and had previously worked as assistant to then-city attorney Andrew Hartley. She was promoted to city attorney when Hartley was named by then mayor Tom Prather to the newly created position of chief administrative office.

Tags

Recommended for you