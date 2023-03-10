Devon Golden has been promoted to Georgetown’s chief administrative officer, said Mayor Burney Jenkins on Wednesday. The promotion is pending approved by the city council and is expected to be on the agenda for Monday’s regular council meeting.
Golden has served as the city attorney since 2019, and had previously worked as assistant to then-city attorney Andrew Hartley. She was promoted to city attorney when Hartley was named by then mayor Tom Prather to the newly created position of chief administrative office.
“I have absolute faith in Devon,” Jenkins said. “She is knowledgeable about municipal law and has proven to be a great asset.”
Golden is a 2013 Georgetown College graduate and a 2016 graduate of the Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law. She was captain of the Georgetown College women’s basketball team.
The actual position of chief administrative officer has created controversy since Prather pushed to create the position in 2019, partly because of its role in city government and partly due to its salary. Hartley was paid about $118,000 annually for the position, but also held other paid positions such as attorney to the Georgetown/Scott County Revenue Commission for an additional $12,000 annually. Prather frequently pointed out similar position at other cities were paid much more.
At the time, Prather said the new position was necessary to add depth to city management, serving as the mayor’s chief assistant. Hartley was instrumental in the study of 18 Kentucky “peer” cities used by the Prather administration to push for increased salaries for first responders, the 911 fee and an increase in insurance premium taxes. In 2022, Prather was hospitalized twice, and Hartley was instrumental in managing city business and advocating for Prather’s priorities during that time.
During his first week in office, Jenkins fired Hartley leading to speculation the position would be eliminated, especially after members of Jenkins’ mayoral campaign had criticized Prather and proclaimed “there will be only one mayor” under Jenkins. During the first city council meeting under Jenkins a bill was on the agenda that may have eliminated the position, but Jenkins, himself, said the bill would be placed aside for the time being and was never brought to a vote.
Most of the CAO responsibilities were shifted to Golden upon Hartley’s firing.
Since then she has taken a more active role in council meetings, including gently guiding Jenkins, who had no experience in government prior to his election, in the nuances of resolutions, ordinances and the general rules of order for public meetings. Golden led the council’s work session this week as Jenkins listened quietly and took notes when presentations were made on the city hall renovation and the proposed construction of a fourth fire station. This meeting was the first time Jenkins and three other council members had heard information about renovation of city hall, even though most of it had been presented to the previous city council and mayor.
Since taking office, Jenkins has named Darin Allgood as chief of the Georgetown Police Department and Josh Nash as assistant chief. Otherwise, the majority of the previous administration’s staff has remained in place.
The city will seek to hire a city attorney upon council approval for Golden’s promotion, Jenkins said.