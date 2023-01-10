The police chief and the city’s chief administrative officer were each relieved of their duties Friday as Mayor Burney Jenkins neared the end of his first week in office.

Andrew Hartley, the city’s chief administrative officer, was notified of his termination and cleared his office Friday morning. The position of chief administrative officer was created early in former Mayor Tom Prather’s term this time around (Prather previously served as mayor in the late 1980s and early 90s) and Hartley was elevated from city attorney. During that time Hartley was Prather’s right hand and was instrumental in a number of city projects, including the financial survey of 17 peer Kentucky cities that became the foundation for a number of initiatives during Prather’s administration.

