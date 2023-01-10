The police chief and the city’s chief administrative officer were each relieved of their duties Friday as Mayor Burney Jenkins neared the end of his first week in office.
Andrew Hartley, the city’s chief administrative officer, was notified of his termination and cleared his office Friday morning. The position of chief administrative officer was created early in former Mayor Tom Prather’s term this time around (Prather previously served as mayor in the late 1980s and early 90s) and Hartley was elevated from city attorney. During that time Hartley was Prather’s right hand and was instrumental in a number of city projects, including the financial survey of 17 peer Kentucky cities that became the foundation for a number of initiatives during Prather’s administration.
Hartley was hired as city attorney by former mayor Everette Varney.
The chief administrative officer position was never fully accepted by some within the city council who said the position created another level of bureaucracy. The $118,000 annual salary was also questioned by some council members who felt it was a salary the city could do without. Hartley was also the attorney for the Georgetown/Scott County Revenue Commission, earning an additional $12,000 annually for that role.
“I did not feel there was a need for that position,” Jenkins said about chief administrative officer. “I plan to set up a Public Communications Director to streamline communications within the city and with the public. We’ll use it for all departments — city, police, fire, public works — so that we are all on the same page and speaking with the same voice.
“We are just going in a different direction.”
Mike Bosse served as Georgetown’s police chief for 10 of his 41 years in law enforcement. He was hired by Varney and took over a police department filled with internal squabbling, chaos and controversy. Under Bosse’s watch the Georgetown Police Department has been regularly recognized by state and national organizations as one of the strongest departments in the state.
Both Hartley and Bosse were notified of their firings by the city’s Human Relations Director Megan Miller.
“I received a call from Megan Miller, and she read the letter of my termination to me over the phone,” Bosse said. “Ms. Miller was the consummate professional as she always is, but clearly shaken up by the task she was directed to perform.
“I asked Ms. Miller if I could meet with Mayor Jenkins, and she lamented that I would not get a meeting with him.”
Hartley could not be reached for comment.
The city’s Human Relations director typically handles such matters, Jenkins said.
“I was just following normal procedures,” said the mayor.
Removing Bosse was a step in a different direction for the city’s police department, said the mayor.
“I’ll have a statement during the city council meeting, but this is nothing against (Bosse) or anything he has done,” Jenkins said. “I want to go in a new direction.”
Among GPD programs started under Bosse’s watch include:
—Full time treatment specialist paid for by the Police Assisted Addiction & Recovery Initiative (PAARI). This is one of the first Angel programs in the state, which allows those with substance abuse issues to go to the police department for help without fear of arrest. The GPD program now includes an overdose followup team.
—GPD was one of the first police departments in Kentucky to carry Narcan, a prescription medicine used for the treatment of suspected opioid overdose. This was paid for by a grant from Karen Butcher, a parent who lost her son to a drug overdose.
—Two full time victim advocates on staff. Paid for by a state grant.
—Two full time mental health officers, the first such program in Kentucky. Paid for by a grant.
—Full time detective dedicated to domestic violence. Paid for by grant.
—Full time gun violence detective. Paid for by a grant.
—The only Kentucky police agency to house the sunflower program (court-ordered visitation) within the department.
—A safe zone for child exchange under a camera in the GPD parking lot.
—Mounted horse unit, paid for through foundation.