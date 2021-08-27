A Georgetown council member ’s refusal to wear a mask led to a mayoral rebuke and an impassioned exit by another council member during the council’s regular meeting Monday.
The meeting was moved from city hall to the Scott County Public Library in order to allow social distancing. The library requires masks be worn in the public area. Prior to the meeting, Mayor Tom Prather sent council members a memo asking that they wear a mask because several people who will be attending have “significant medical vulnerabilities.”
“In an effort to continue to meet in person and out of courtesy to others, I am asking everyone to remain masked throughout council meetings,” Prather wrote. “I cannot require that you do so, but I am urgently asking for your cooperation.”
Prather, himself, is immunocompromised with a heart condition and at least one individual in the city administration is also immunocompromised. Health officials have stressed the COVID-19 delta variant is a grave danger especially to immunocompromised individuals.
Everyone in the room entered wearing a mask except for council member Karen Tngle-Sames and three unidentified women who arrived and left with Tingle-Sames. Council member Willow Hambrick, who was seated beside Tingle-Sames, collected her packet and moved across the room.
Early on Prather mentioned his memo and turned to Tingle-Sames.
“It’s my choice,” she said shrugging her shoulders. “I chose not to wear one.”
Prather looked down and then back at Tingle-Sames.
“What an incredibly selfish act,” the mayor said to Tingle-Sames.
Hambrick almost immediately rose to her feet, and headed for the exit. Near the door she stopped and said, “I am guided by ‘Love thy neighbor’ and ‘follow best scientific data and recommendations’, when deciding COVID protocols.”
Hambrick then said she could not stay if everyone was not willing to wear a mask.
All other council members, city administration and others that attended wore a mask. Council member Connie Tackett was absent on a trip to Florida.
During council comments, council member Greg Hampton said he wore the mask out of respect for the mayor’s request and the council.
“I prefer to see people’s expressions when they talk, and you can’t do that with a mask,” Hampton said. “I don’t like wearing a mask, but out of respect for you, your request and this body, I will wear a mask.”
In his memo to council members Prather wrote about the recent surge in COVID cases.
“We have been able to hold in-person meetings of the Georgetown City Council in recent weeks and it has been beneficial for council discussions and decision-making. However, I am concerned about our ability to continue to meet in person. Circumstances are worsening quickly and we have council members and administration officials who have significant vulnerabilities.
“Georgetown and Scott County are experiencing the same surge in COVID-19 that you are seeing on the national news. It is local, not just something that exists elsewhere. Georgetown Community Hospital has 13 COVID patients and six on ventilators. The patients are sicker and younger. Our hospital, like all others, has reinstated strict visitation rules. Kentucky League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of mayors have canceled their September annual conferences.
“In an effort to continue to meet in person and out of courtesy to others, I am asking everyone to remain masked throughout council meetings. I cannot require that you do so, but I am urgently asking for your cooperation Monday evening.
“We will discuss our future meeting format during mayor’s comments, if we can reach unanimous conclusions, I hope to continue meeting in person. The City of Frankfort has already returned to Zoom meetings after determining they could legally do so.”
Following the meeting, Prather said he was unsure of his next step. The mayor said he did not believe he could require masks legally, so unless Tingle-Sames relented, returning to Zoom meetings was very possible.
“I cannot allow one council member to hold us hostage,” the mayor said. “But I have to take into consideration the safety of everyone, even if that council member will not.”
