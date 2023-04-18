Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins’s proposed 2023-24 budget projects $33.9 million in revenue against $35.3 million in expenses.
The preliminary budget was presented to the city council during a special work session Thursday. The work session was for informational purposes and no action was taken. The budget must be approved no later than June 30, but the city attorney said a second reading on the budget is expected to be held during the June 12 council meeting.
Finance director Stacey Clark led the council through the budget during the two-hour meeting, highlighting areas of growth and areas of deficits. She also discussed areas where the council may want to look in order to improve the city’s revenue streams.
Although the budget projects a $1.4 million deficit, Clark added the city’s early budget often projects a deficit.
“It’s not unusual at all to have a deficit when the budget is first presented,” she said. “But I think there have been only two times since I have been here when we actually had to use reserves.”
The budget includes a 6.5 percent cost-of-living increase for employees — a figure recommended by the state and is based upon inflation, Clark said. Typically, the COLA is around four-to-five percent annually, she said.
The budget does not include pay increase requests from the police and fire departments, although it does include the COLA increase.
The Georgetown Police Department is seeking an increase in starting pay for its officers from the current $47,756 to $59,056. The Georgetown Fire Department is making a similar request with starting pay increasing from $47,700 to $53,700. Dispatch is also seeking a pay increase, but those salaries are covered under the 911 fee implemented several years ago, Clark said.
Projections of the additional expenses of the pay increases were provided to the council, one for the full amount request and one for about half. The range for police ranged from $496,000 for about $3,500 annual starting pay increase to $776,668.48 for the full request. The range for the fire department was from $620,000 for a $3,500 annual starting pay increase to $973,333.60 for the full amount requested.
The budget actually projected increases in many of the city’s revenues including an increase of $2.4 million in property taxes; $16 million in payroll taxes and $6.3 million in insurance premium fees — an area in which the city imposed a tax increase last year. The city’s 2023-24 revenues are projected to almost $2.5 million higher than this current fiscal year.
Most department expenses are projected to be mostly flat with total expenses except for the 6.5 percent employee pay increase. Expected expenses for the police department for 2023-24 are $8.3 million against last year’s expenses of $6.6 million, but the police department currently has seven vacancies. The fire department’s 2023-24 expenses are projected to be $8.2 million against last year’s anticipated expenses (the fiscal year does not end until June 30) $7.2 million.
While the council discussed areas to increase revenues, Jenkins warned that any new fees or tax increases would not affect this budget.
“It is what it is,” he said.