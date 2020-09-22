The pay raises for first responders approved by the Georgetown City Council last week “stopped the bleeding,” but has not solved the problem, said Mayor Tom Prather.
“Our analysis clearly shows our salaries need to be increased to be competitive,” Prather said. “It’s a start, but that’s all it is. A start.”
Last week, the council approved a $6 per month 911 user fee that will be invoiced through Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer and Kentucky-American Water bills starting in January. The revenue from the user fee — projected at about $81,000 per month — will offset funds the city budgets for 911 Dispatch from its general fund account. The council then plans to use the funds normally budgeted for dispatch to help finance raises for all city employees, but specifically increase the annual salaries for police and firefighters.
By law, any revenue generated by the 911 user fee must be used for 911 Dispatch only. The 911 user fee ordinance calls for a $6 monthly fee through 2021, $7 through 2022 and plateaus at $8 per month tarting in 2023. Each year the fee must be reviewed and if it ever generates more revenue than is needed for 911 Dispatch, it must be refunded to the taxpayers.
This past January, the city unveiled a study comparing the salaries of Georgetown police and firemen to 18 peer cities, finding police are about $8,600 below the average annual salary and firemen are about $11,000 below the annual salary of nearby communities. Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse has said GPD has difficulty holding onto good police officers because salaries in nearby communities are higher.
The raises approved by the council last week will go into effect with the first paycheck in October, but are less than what is needed to be competitive, Prather said. The council approved $5,000 annual increases for police officers and $6,000 in annual increases for firefighters. The annual costs for the raises will be about $1 million annually.
“It stops the bleeding, but it doesn’t solve the problem,” the mayor said.
Council member David Lusby, one of the sponsors for the 911 user fee ordinance, agreed.
“(The raises) were much needed,” Lusby said. “It’s a great first step.”
Council member Karen Tingle-Sames said she normally opposes increasing taxes, but she supported the 911 user fee as long as any savings from the general fund should be directed toward first responder salaries.
“If the savings will be used for first responders, I’m good with that,” she said.
The mayor praised the council for making a difficult decision creating the user fee, but added the problem goes far beyond salaries.
“This does nothing to increase the number of police officers and firemen we need,” Prather said. “It doesn’t address equipment and other needs.”
During a meeting of the council’s police commission Bosse said in addition to better salaries and more men, the police department needs better technology and equipment upgrades.
Currently, the city and Scott County Fiscal Court share the cost of 911 Dispatch through an inter-local agreement. The city is the administrator of the 911 Dispatch, so all expenses go through the city with the county reimbursing half of the costs.
Only Georgetown residents will be paying the 911 user fee, Prather said. Like the police and fire departments, 911 Dispatch needs additional personnel, which should become possible with the user fee, he said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.