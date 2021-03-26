Mayor Tom Prather warned the council Monday that despite their approval of a tax increase on insurance premiums and the implementation of a 911 fee, more revenue actions would be needed in order to meet the city’s needs.
“I want to praise and congratulate the council on the unanimous approval of the insurance premium tax,” Prather said during the council’s regular meeting. “That action covers our next budget, but more revenue is needed for years two through five of our five-year plan.”
Earlier this month the council approved increasing the taxes on insurance premiums from 5 percent to 8 percent, effective July 1, 2021. For example, the city’s taxes on an annual $1,000 insurance premium will increase from $50 to $80. That tax increase will generate an estimated additional $2 million annually for the city. Last fall, the council implemented a $6 monthly 911 fee which will replace funds from the general fund used to finance the city’s share of the 911 dispatch department.
The funds from those two actions have been pledged by the council to increase the salaries and benefits of the city’s first responders and to hire additional personnel. A study conducted by the city last year showed the salaries for Georgetown’s police and fire departments was less than neighboring cities and that manpower needed to be increased in both departments. Prather has outlined a five-year plan that would increase first responder salaries and hire additional personnel each year. In order to fulfill that plan, Georgetown’s annual revenues must increase annually eventually growing by almost $8 million per year, according to the city’s projections.
Prather has identified multiple ways to possibly increase revenue including a storm water fee, a development impact fee and an increase in payroll taxes.
But the next target for the city appears to be transitioning from a net profits tax for businesses to a gross revenue tax. Several council members said they had been approached by some in the business community about the change, but a lot of questions remain.
“It’s a big move,” Prather said. “The net profits tax is unfair to small businesses. However, there will be some larger businesses that will feel a significant impact if we do this.”
Larger corporations typically pay little or no net profits taxes because it is based upon tax returns, the mayor said. Large corporations with multiple locations can use tax deductions such as construction elsewhere to reduce their net profits and avoid paying a net profits tax even though the construction has nothing to do with Georgetown, he said.
“So, the burden falls on the smaller, often locally-owned businesses,” he said.
Prather added he did not favor increasing the payroll tax “because employees already carry enough of the (tax) load.”
Almost half the city’s revenue comes from payroll taxes paid by employees, according to the city’s figures. The net profits tax is the city’s second largest revenue source at 16.6 percent, but it varies greatly from year to year, which is another reason why Georgetown is looking to make the move.
“In 2005, there was a $4.4 million increase in net profits revenue,” states the city’s study on revenues and expenses. “In 2009, there was a loss in net profits revenues of $4.1 million, equivalent to 18 percent of the general fund budget.”
Council member Willow Hambrick said she has told people there will be more public discussion on the transition from net profits to gross revenue taxes before any decision is made. Prather agreed, but added, “We’ll need more revenue if we hope to accomplish our plan. We are good for the next budget, but beyond that there is more work to be done.”
The city is beginning to work on its 2021-22 budget, which must be approved by June 30.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.