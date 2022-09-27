jane

Jane McClaren, a volunteer tour guide at Old Friends Farm, talks to visitors about some of the retired racehorses residing on the property. 

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

Jane McClaren, a lifelong horse lover, moved to central Kentucky in 2015 from South Pines, North Carolina, where she ran the Southern Pines Sport Horse Foundation. What would have been a nonprofit equine rescue, McClaren said organizers “just couldn’t get this retirement ideal set up the way I wanted it to be,” and the foundation “pretty much fell apart after the recession.”

Unsure of her next move, McClaren looked to leave South Pines to find a new purpose.

