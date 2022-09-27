Jane McClaren, a lifelong horse lover, moved to central Kentucky in 2015 from South Pines, North Carolina, where she ran the Southern Pines Sport Horse Foundation. What would have been a nonprofit equine rescue, McClaren said organizers “just couldn’t get this retirement ideal set up the way I wanted it to be,” and the foundation “pretty much fell apart after the recession.”
Unsure of her next move, McClaren looked to leave South Pines to find a new purpose.
“I just didn’t feel like I had really anything of value, that I wasn’t contributing much,” she said. “I finally just said, okay, I’ve got to just leave here and go find a place to live, and I found two possibilities, and I wasn’t sure about either of them. I thought, just pick one and go. And so I picked this house.”
McClaren lives in Masterson Station just minutes from the Kentucky Horse Park and Old Friends Farm, a thoroughbred racehorse retirement farm in Georgetown, where she volunteers as a tour guide. She said she was drawn to Old Friends through founder Michael Blowen.
“Michael is a raconteur. He is a charismatic visionary… He says to Diane, his wife, ‘How about if we moved to Midway, Kentucky? I have this idea. I’ll build a farm, I’ll put celebrity [horses] on it and people will want to come and see them.’”
Old Friends attracts over 20,000 visitors per year to their Georgetown location, which is home to some of the most famous racehorses still living today. McClaren gives tours where she talks about each horse’s history and personality and the history of horses as it relates to human history.
“I even, you know, might bring up Alexander the Great and Bucephalus or something like that, and people just love it. I mean, they love it because the people that come to Old Friends are fabulous people and many of them are very interested in animals,” she said.
McClaren said she enjoys getting to know the visitors that come to the farm, something that is an integral part of the tour guide job.
“I love meeting new people… I’m kind of a teacher speaker anyway. I love an audience I admit… Then of course the horses who I’ve loved my whole life that I get to share. All sorts of stories reside at Old Friends Farm, so there’s great storytelling in front of darn near every single horse out there.”
McClaren’s home is full of equine art, many of it her own paintings.
“That’s the other thing that I came out of the womb doing,” she said. “Loving horses, loving art. It’s just something that’s never been able to leave me, creating art.”
But her talents don’t stop with storytelling and art. She is also a published author.
“I needed to do something after the recession, and my foundation had not really been a great success. I learned a lot from that, and I thought, you know, I should write a book because I also have a master’s degree in English and studied literature and I read voraciously. Everything you see around here, I’ve read. And I said, ‘I can write, I know I can write.’”
McClaren said she initially wanted to write a father-daughter story but that she ended up writing a different book.
“Well, here’s the truth of me growing up. I came out of high school, depressed and overweight, and lived a life that all of my friends would have given anything to have. Everybody wanted my parents, you know, I had this perfect life. And I was a mess… I was what I called an ‘emotionally-driven overeater,’” she said. “Thirty-five years later, I wrote a book about that. It addresses the food industry, which I keep looking at with great remorse, the healthcare industry, a little bit how we care for these animals that we eat, how we care for the land… So it’s not just a book about how to eat, which it is, but it’s a book to learn why you’re eating, how you’re eating.”
But these days, her work at Old Friends is her primary calling, although she doesn’t take much credit for her work.
“It’s nice to think that we’re kind of the face of Old Friends Farm, but really the horses on the farm, the horses do it, the horses really knock your socks off… Very seldom are people not completely enchanted with the place and the horses.”