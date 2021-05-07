Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made a stop in Georgetown earlier this week to address the current state of the economy and the progress on COVID-19 vaccines.
On Wednesday afternoon, Sen. McConnell addressed a roomful of people at Ecofibre located at 190 Corporate Drive. He was introduced by Sen. Damon Thayer, who commented on McConnell’s 30-plus-year track record serving on the Senate.
“There have been 66 men who have represented Kentucky in the United States Senate, but our special guest today has served longer than any one of them,” Thayer said. “Leader McConnell, from his vigorous defense of the First Amendment to his leadership several years ago on the tobacco buyout to negotiating with then-Vice President Biden to make the Bush tax cuts permanent when Obama was president, he has led the way for the working people of Kentucky and indeed the entire country.”
Thayer added that McConnell recently helped steer 234 judicial confirmations across the country and that he has led the way on the federalization of industrial hemp, of which the Australian-based Ecofibre produces. The Ecofibre plant in Georgetown just opened last year.
Near the end of his speech, following a question concerning members of the Republican Party questioning the validity of the 2020 election and if he planned to do anything to help Liz Cheney keep her GOP party leadership role, McConnell expressed concerns about the new administrations “Socialist” tendencies.
“One-Hundred percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration,” he said. “I think the best way to look at what this new administration is the president may have won the nomination, but Bernie Sanders won the argument about what the new administration should look like. We’re confronted with severe challenges from the new administration and a narrow majority of Democrats in the House and the 50-50 Senate could turn America into a Socialist country, and that’s 100 percent of my focus.”
McConnell started off his speech by stating that he participated in a roundtable with local businesses from Scott and other surrounding counties earlier that day and touched on the economy.
“As we ended last year, we had passed five major bipartisan agreements through the Congress, signed by the president, to tackle the pandemic,” he said. “Collectively, that ended up adding to the national debt an amount as big as its been since World War II. In other words, we had, at that point, a debt the size of our economy, which had not happened before since World War II. But, 100-year pandemics only happen every 100 years, so it was a unique and unusual circumstance.”
He then praised all three COVID-19 vaccines, and even related the experience to his own battle with polio as a child.
“As we moved into this year, what we saw were the results of that expenditure: a modern medical miracle,” McConnell said. “Not one, not two, but three highly effective vaccines developed in under a year. An incredible accomplishment. When I was a youngster, I was a polio victim. I’ve read a good bit about that disease. It took 70 years to develop a vaccine to stop polio. This was done in less than one year. So, as we ushered in the new administration and began the year, vaccines were going into arms, the economy was beginning to rebound and things were headed in an entirely new direction.”
McConnell segued this into a criticism on President Joe Biden’s administration and the recently passed $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
“I felt, and all of my Republican colleagues felt, it went wildly beyond what the economy required at this particular juncture,” he said. “It’s also noteworthy that in that package only 1 percent of it was for vaccines and only 9 percent of it was for healthcare. There’s a whole lot of other stuff. It passed on a total partisan line and is the law.”
Because of this, McConnell said the country is “about to be awash in money.”
“Some of the consequences of this we discussed at the business roundtable with various size businesses before I came in here,” he said. “Inflation is kicking off. It’s difficult to get people back to work because now the compensation plans are so generous to not work that you lose the incentive to go back to work. We’re experiencing some of the consequences of this overspending already.”
Now, McConnell said he’s worried about another “massive package” that he said was recommended by Biden a few weeks ago during his national address at Congress. He said the recommended infrastructure bill from Biden does not do what it should.
“It is in fact mostly about a whole lot of other things,” he said. “For example, there’s more money for electric cars in there than there are for roads and bridges. What we’re willing to do, when I say we I mean Republicans, are willing to do is talk to administration about an infrastructure package that’s really about infrastructure. So, we laid out about a $600 billion alternative as opposed to $4 trillion paid for that deals with things that we commonly refer to as infrastructure — roads, bridges, ports, waterways and broadband.”
He concluded his speech by stating that he is pleased with how the first quarter’s economy looked, but that he is worried about the future.
“I am concerned about what I heard here today and what I heard earlier this week about the effects of inflation and the difficulty of getting people back to work,” McConnell said. “I think the that’s the two problems we have going forward. The good news is the 6-percent growth rate in the quarter. The American people are re-engaging in our economy. It didn’t need any help from the government to do that. Everybody’s tired of being locked up and people are getting out and getting about and re-engaging, and all of that is good for the country.”
McConnell then took questions from attendees, the first of which was about fears of the decreasing COVID-19 vaccination rate.
“I do think there’s clearly a slowdown in the number of people currently getting the vaccination,” McConnell said. “I think the president said yesterday he thought we probably wouldn’t get to the 75 percent level that would be most desirable to have herd immunity. I just want to add my voice to others. We really ought to get vaccinated. It really is a good thing to do. We just have to keep pushing.
“I think one way to look at it, if you’re a football fan, you probably know the red zone is the last 20 yards before you get to the end zone. So, I think on vaccines in arms, we’re in the red zone, but we’re to in the end zone. In this last 20 yards, it looks to me are going to be difficult, but I wanted to encourage everybody to get the vaccine.”
However, McConnell did receive pushback after he was questioned about whether the drop-off in vaccinations could be attributed to the Republican Party’s negative rhetoric about the vaccines.
“I can only speak for myself,” McConnell said. “I’ve been a big proponent of wearing a mask. I’ve been a big proponent of getting vaccinated, and I’ve tried, at least for myself, to say the things that I think people need to hear.”
McConnell then praised the likes of Ted Cruz and Suzanne Collins for leading the charge against the Biden administration in the Senate. Following this, he spoke on how the infrastructure currently works for “mega-projects” throughout the state and briefly commented on Gov. Andy Beshear’s 2.5 million vaccine goal before easing COVID-19 restrictions across the state. In his response to the latter, he simply reiterated the need for all Americans to get vaccinated.
