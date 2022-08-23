U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said he felt the nation’s democracy is secure despite some within his own party continuing to question the results of the last presidential election.
“We saw between Nov. 3, (2020) and Jan. 20,(2021) there were those who tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history,” McConnell said. “That was not good. It was thwarted.
“I think we have a very solid democracy. There is very little election fraud. There is some. We’ve had some in Kentucky and people have gone to jail for that. But our democracy is solid. Of the things we need to worry about, I wouldn’t worry about that one.”
For most of his 18-minute speech during a monthly luncheon hosted by the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Monday, McConnell discussed opportunities for bi-partisan cooperation in Washington, although he said President Joe Biden was “far left wing” and some of the people hired in various federal agencies were “extremely liberal.”
“Many of these administrators, honestly I did not know there were people this liberal in the country,” said the senator. “They are mostly regulators who over reach and want to tell you how to run your business.”
The American Rescue Plan Act was a mistake and mostly responsible for the nation’s 40-year high rate of inflation, he said.
“The $2 trillion American Rescue Plan — it shouldn’t have been done,” McConnell said. “It was a huge mistake. And then three weeks ago, they did it again with a $750 billion additional package. I can’t think of many ways this administration has not mismanaged the economy.
“I can assure you that if the Senate had been flipped, this would not have happened. The stakes are big in the upcoming elections.”
Even so, there have been some bi-partisan successes, McConnell said. The Infrastructure Act, which allocated funds to rebuild bridges, roads, and dams, as well as expand broadband, as well as bills to improve safety and mental health measures in schools are examples where both parties have worked together.
“My approach to my leadership position is as follows,” McConnell said. “We have some really big differences with the Democrats, but I think you should always look for good things you can do for the country, even if there are differences. Think of it as a football field. I think we need to identify anything between the 40-yard lines that can generate enough bi-partisan support to do some progress for the country — no matter who is in charge.
“Right now, we have a totally Democratic government, but it is close. The House is close and the Senate is 50/50 and the only reason I am not the majority leader is the vice president is a Democrat. That’s about as close as it gets. But there have been some things I have supported and that I felt made some headway for the country. There is the Infrastructure Bill, which provides funds for states to rebuild infrastructure that I supported and the President signed. Each of the last two administrations have tried to get something big done on American infrastructure, but for some reason fell short. There are areas, seems to me, no matter who is in charge, if it makes some progress for the country, do it.”
The United States’ greatest priority, now, must be to see that Russia is defeated in the Ukraine, McConnell said.
“I am largely in agreement with the administration —although they have been slow to ramp up in my view — the single most important thing going on in the world right now, is to defeat the Russians in Ukraine. We have to beat the Russians in Ukraine. They are basically being led by a series of gangsters led by Vladimir Putin. This is a guy who was a KGB agent at the time of the breakup of the Soviet Union who thought the biggest political disaster of the century was the breakup of the Soviet Union. This is a man who yearns for power and to build a political empire. Now, we have seen it on full display.
“One of the smartest things we did after the breakup of the Soviet Union was to expand NATO, the most successful military alliance in world history. NATO basically won the Cold War without firing a shot by putting all the peace-loving democratic countries together. It is extremely important that this invasion not succeed. Putin thought this invasion would divide NATO, and I guess he thought he would waltz into Ukraine. He might have even thought he would be welcomed. Putin may have underestimated Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and how he could inspired people inside and outside his country.”
Defeating Russia will send a message to others who may challenge the United States and world order, McConnell said.
“Why are we worrying about Russia when China is the real problem,” he said. “I would quote the prime minister of Japan who said, ‘If you want to send (China’s administration) a message, defeat Putin in Ukraine.’”
Support for Ukraine is bi-partisan in Washington, D.C., but McConnell warned the country cannot relax.
“Right now support for Ukraine is totally bi-partisan,” McConnell said. “But it is important not to lose interest. We cannot lose interest.”
So, what does victory in the Ukraine look like? McConnell asked.
“Whatever Zelenskyy and Ukraine say it is,” McConnell said. “Russia is trying to carve up the country, but (Ukraine) is on the offensive. We are pulling for them.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.